POYNETTE
75 years ago
Of interest to friends of this locality was the Silver Wedding Anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Gabbei of Madison, formerly of Poynette, on March 16, 1947. The afternoon was spent renewing old times. A delicious supper was served by Mrs. Arthur Davidson, Mrs/ Walter Bilkey, and Mrs. Lloyd Bilkey.
The old City Hall was packed to over-capacity when local boxing fans turned out in full force to watch the Poynette and Lodi high school boxers in the first big contest of the season. The final results gave a draw to the two teams. In some exhibitions bouts, Poynette outpointed Lodi, 3-1.
T-4 Raymond F. Spalding is home on terminal leave from Ft. Sheridan pending a discharge March 27, 1947. He entered service on June 29, 1945 and he received his basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington. He served in Japan as a medical technician and ward master in the 5th Station Hospital. He is making his home with his sister and family, Mr. and Mrs Maurice Breneman.
50 years ago
One-to-one tutoring in reading skills has been initiated for students in the lower elementary grades in joint school district No. 10 this year, as part of the Title I program here. Under the supervision of psychologist Gary Ludvigson and Title I coordinator Mrs. Bette Vangnes, high school students, teacher aides and some parents have been trained to work with youngsters who need individual help in overcoming various academic difficulties.
The Arlington Nair Doons completed their 1971-72 curling season with the All American event. The winning team was Shirley Qualle, Joan Lee, Annette Currie and Vickie Bishop. Second event winners were Judy Falk, Mary Ann Schultz, Jacki Schultz and Linda Paske.
25 years ago
Negotiations have broken down between representatives of the Poynette School Board and Potter Lawson, the Madison-based firm the Board had chosen for a future building project. Board President Richard Wilkinson noted that negotiator John Sarnow and Potter “weren’t able to reach a meeting of the minds” during the negotiations.
The Arlington Lions Club has donated $2,500 to the Arlington Emergency Medical Service. They will be purchasing a new pulse oximeter and pediatric equipment for their second ambulance as well as Stoke’s basket to be used for rescue purposes in conjunction with the Fire Department.
Jeff Anderson, a junior from Poynette majoring in Business Administration at UW-Platteville, was appointed to the Student Center Advisory Committee (SCAC). Anderson, who expects to graduate from UWP in 1999, is the son of Pamela Seipel. A 1994 graduate of PHS, he is a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and the UWP Greek Council.
LODI
75 years ago
The son of a former Lodi woman made aviation history when he delivered a baby aboard his airplane, an American Air Export-Import Co. ship, 7,000 feet above sea level. The pilot, Capt. Kenneth Stoeckman, whose mother, now residing in Hillsboro, will be remembered as Laura Lamont. The expectant mother, a Puerto Rican, was flying from Miami to Puerto Rico.
Mr. DeVere Neis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Neis of Lodi, has been transferred from the Nestle’s plant at Marysville, Ohio, to take the position of assistant manager in the local Nestle’s plant. Ten years ago, Mr. Neis worked in the Lodi plant and was transferred at that time to Ubly, Mich.
The returns from the city-wide religious census taken were tabulated. The city was divided into 10 districts and 20 women from various churches covered the entire city. A total of 427 cards were turned in. Of those 427 cards, 132 showed membership in or preference for the Methodist Church, 122 for the Lutheran, 90 for the Presbyterian, 40 for the Catholic, nine for the Gospel Mission and 24 scattered across other denominations.
50 years ago
Second Lieutenant Richard L. Bender, son of Mrs. Doris Bender of Lodi, has been awarded his silver wings at Williams Air Force Base, Arizona, upon graduating from the U.S. Air Force pilot training. LT. Bender is being assigned to Kadena, Okinawa, where he will fly the RC-135 Stratolifter reconnaissance aircraft with a unit of Strategic Air Command. LT. Bender is a 1966 graduate of Lodi High School and a 1971 graduate of Wisconsin.
Efforts of the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Area chambers of commerce in urging construction of a bridge spanning the Wisconsin River on State Highway 113 at Merrimac received a shot in the arm when the Columbia County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requesting and urgently demanding “the construction of a bridge in the locality currently used by the ferry.” The Sauk County Board also joined in the resolution. The necessity for the bridge over the river has again been brought to the forefront due to increase of tourism in the Lake Wisconsin and Devil’s Head Resort area. Some opposition to the bridge, which would probably eliminate the free ferry, has also arisen from those who see the bridge eventually replacing the ferry and the area losing an extremely valuable tourist attraction.
25 years ago
A proposal to contract with Browning Ferris Institute (BFI) to handle seasonal lawn waste pickup in the city of Lodi might eliminate the need for residents to burn lawn waste. Lodi City council member Marlene Mauer requested the council to consider a burning ban to reduce health risks to residents who suffer from respiratory problems.
Sidewalks should be aid for by those who walk on them — which translate to all city taxpayers. At least that was the reasoning presented to the Lodi City Council by Alderman Rich Loomis. The council apparently agreed with Loomis’ philosophy and decided to consider bucking the longstanding tradition of charging property owners a special assessment when sidewalks are constructed across their lots.
Organizers of a competition ski board tournament were told by the Town of Lodi Board that the event created the potential of too much noise on Lake Wisconsin for too long a duration. The Board voted unanimously to deny the group permission to hold the Wakefest Tournament over three days. Board member Milo Rappe told the organizers that the lake dwellers and users would probably not appreciate a new event.