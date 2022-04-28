LODI
75 years ago
Kathryn Quam, the 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Olaf Quam is critically ill at the Wisconsin General Hospital in Madison. Kathryn is a junior at Lodi high School. The family physician reported that specialists were suspicious of polio, but were not willing to diagnose it as such. Initially, her chances of living were poor, but has since made drastic improvements.
Following a survey of the fish population in Lodi creek made by the biology section of the State Conservation Department, the section of the stream from Goeres Park to the bridge on Highway 113 between Lodi and Okee has been made an official trout stream.
Upon competitive examination leading to permanent appointment to positions in the Lodi post office, is announced by the local secretary of the U.S. Civil Service Commission. The position is for a substitute clerk-carrier, the basic pay for which is $1.04 an hour with increases added annually.
50 years ago
Ten years of growth in Lodi will be observed by Alkar Engineering Corporation during an open house April 29, 1972. Coming to Lodi from operations in Chicago, Alkar has a record of intensive growth since beginning here. In 1962, there were 25 employees, but in 1972, had 190. In 1971, Alkar had a total gross sales of $5,210,000, while the wages and salaries that year amounted to $1,976,000. Alkar is a recognized leader in the manufacturing of meat processing equipment.
For the second consecutive year, Jim Peterson of the Lodi Locker Market was awarded the Grand Champion Blue Ribbon for ring bologna at the Annual Convention of the Wisconsin Freezer and Meat Processors Association. Over 400 members were present. Peterson also won the Reserve Champion for summer sausage and fresh pork links — also for the second straight year.
Ronald Jensen of Lodi took second place in the Accounting Proficiency II contest. He will participate in the national conference on April 29-May 2, 1972 in Columbus, Ohio. June Marx of Lodi was a member of the team that took first place in the Parliamentary Procedures contest. Her oral presentation took sixth in the Chapter of the Year competition.
25 years ago
Complaints about ramshackle housing have sparked the Lodi Town Board to look at drafting a new ordinance to give the township more authority to enforce maintenance regulations. Chairperson Char Brereton said complaints were brought to her attention, mostly about two homes, which were purchased by Madison residents and moved onto sites within the town.
Technically, it’s not dead in the water, but the request to rezone a Portage Street parcel from a single to multi-family failed to garner an important recommendation from Lodi Plan Commission. The decision means the petition for rezoning presented by Richard and Connie Ness, and Lori and Craig Ness, will go before the city council for consideration without a nod from the commission. The petitioners planned to build a seven-unit apartment building to be used as elderly housing at 409 Portage Street.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
Lucille Buzzell of Poynette has been honored with many acceptances of various works in the past weeks, which is in itself indication of the fine quality of her work. The work includes several poems, a short story, and a column.
Thomas A. Jamieson, special artificer, third class, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Jamison of Poynette, who is serving aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Philippine Sea, has been made a charter member in the Order of the Penguin, and order created by Rear Admiral Richard E. Byrd especially for the 4,000 men of Task Force 68, who crossed the Antarctic circle while participating in “Operation Highjump.”
Harold Bock of Columbus, and Doris Koepp of Poynette were united in marriage at 4 p.m. on April 18, 1947 in Columbus. The double ring ceremony took place at the parsonage in Columbus with the Rev. Mommriensen performing the ceremony. The only attendants were Elmer Nelson, cousin of the groom and and Mrs. Fred Koepp, stepmother of the bride.
50 years ago
Proposed district zoning and zoning regulations for the village of Arlington are being studies by the village planning commission at the request of the Village Board. The commission has formulated tentative recommendations regulating and restricting the height, number of stories and size of building, the percentage of lot that may be occupied and the size of yards, courts and other open spaces.
Antonette Prochot of Poynette was the recipient of a medal at the state forensics contest. By winning an “A” rating with her four-minute speech entitled, “Do We Mean the Pledge of Allegiance?” Prochot finished the series of forensic tournaments with a perfect record of “A” ratings. Poynette High School’s other two state contest participants, who earned “B’s,” were Sue Hebel and Bill Puntney.
25 years ago
Members of the Poynette School Board were assigned some “heavy reading.” Phoenix Consulting, the Madison-based firm hired to assemble a technology plan for the district schools, delivered a 200-plus page report designed to help the schools utilize technology in the future. The firm said the plan relied on using current technology as much as possible and is “neither a Cadillac nor a Geo” in terms of what is practical and achievable.
A man walked into the Associated Bank in Arlington and robbed it of an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing. The man reportedly walked into the bank at 3:15 p.m. and demanded the teller put all the money from the bank drawers into a blue nylon bag. He did not show a weapon, but kept his left hand in his pocket during the time he spent inside the bank.