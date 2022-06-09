POYNETTE
75 years ago
The annual election of officers was held at the Poynette Legion. They are George Schmidt (Commander), Otto Herwig (1st Vice-Commander), Walter Scheel (2nd Vice-Commander), Butler Delany (Adjutant), Dr. R.B. Dryer (Service Officer), Arthur Jamieson (Chaplain), Edwin Hadden (Finance Officer) and George Jacobs (Sgt. at Arms).
On June 16, 1947, Miss Alice Nelson will present the Poynette Pianists in a formal recital at the methodist church. The pupils are Barbara Waugh, Joan Mountford, Marilyn Kreier, Celoris Hackbart, Marilyn Traut, Kathleen McFarlane, Janice Wilson, Marvin and Elaine Hebel, Pauline Blair, Skippy Jewett, Don Kerr, Doris Hutchinson, Marlene Johnson, Beatrice Woodward, Donna Lee Olstad, Peter and Marlene Rinzel, Gloria Curtis, Vriginia Shaw, Muriel Moore, Gordon Dunn, Kenlyn Stewart, Sally Rose, Jeanne Hutchinson, Judith Offerdhal, Janet McFarlane, Marilyn Gruendemann and David Fuller.
50 years ago
Gene Bell of Arlington, has received a Distinguished Achievement Award from the Ford Motor Company at the Distinguished Achievement Award Luncheon in Milwaukee. The award was given in recognition of progressive marketing, modern sales and service facilities, sound merchandising practices, high quality standards, and continuing interest in rendering superior service to Ford owners.
Plans were announced for the 1972 Summer School program for Joint School District No. 10 students. The six-week morning sessions will run from June 19-July 28. Gaylon Bittick will serve as the director, while Mrs. Singleton, Miss Syftstead, Mrs. LaReau, Mr. Brockley, Mr. Megow and Mr. Ritter will be on staff.
25 years ago
Poynette High School will be providing its students with expanded access to the internet in the future, but it will also regulate where they can drive on the electronic highway. Director of Instruction Barb Wolfe said the policy will require parents to “sign off” to give permission for their children to be on the internet. It will also require students go through a training program to receive an “internet driver’s license.” Only students who have that card will get access to the internet.
Poynette High School named its Senior Honor Students prior to the 1997 graduation. They are Heather Fuller, Lana Krummen, Hollin Kretzmann, Anthony Carelli, Wendy Hall, Jay Walters, Jackie Herman, Nicole McNelly, Brent Buhr, Tracie Doherty, Jennifer B. Nehls, Anna Starks, Laura Norton, Nicole Yelk, Jaimi Dowdell, Carrie Stewart and Jennifer Worthman.
The Poynette School Board approved an architectural contract with Bray Associates, but not before some members expressed concern that District Administrator John Sarnow didn’t do exactly what it told him to do in negotiations, even though he got the district a better deal that what was proposed. The contract calls for Bray to receive 5.5% of the project total, regardless of how much it costs. On a project costing $7 million, paying the lower percentage rate will save the district $35,000 in architectural fees.
LODI
75 years ago
There were 24 members from four local 4-H clubs — West Point Willing Workers, Happy Hearted 4-H, Crystal Lake and Lake Wisconsin Beavers — who vied for honors in the Safety Speaking Contest. For those under the age of 14, Vera Quam (Happy Hearted) won, Roy Richards (Happy Hearted) was second, Margaret Glimme (Happy Hearted) was third, Philip Brereton (Happy Hearted) was fourth, Ferrol Kearney (Lake Wisconsin) was fifth, and Kathleen Buchanan (Crystal Lake) was sixth. Those over the age of 14, Amelia Thompson (Crystal Lake) was first, Margaret Quam (West Point) was second, Harland Hartman (Crystal Lake) was third, and Lois Hartman (Crystal Lake) was fourth).
The first steps to eliminate Lodi’s eye-sore, the band-stand corner, were taken when city workman hauled in dirt and leveled off the holes. The move to make something a bit more attractive out of the pocked corner and the tumble-down bandstand came after representatives of the Lodi Legion band came before the Lodi City Council and asked for help in the betterment project.
50 years ago
The state division of highways has given advance payments totaling $20.6 million to every city, village and town in Wisconsin from state highway revenue collections. The sum of $7,541.48 was received by the city of Lodi, as the payments are the first half of supplemental highway aids to help pay for the costs of improving local roads and streets.
Lodi Police Chief Don Gabbei reports several near-accidents due to improper bicycle operation by adults and juvenile riders. The most common violations have been failure to stop at arterials and improper turning. More stringent measures to curb these violations will be taken by the local police department in the future.
This year at the annual Arts and Crafts Show, one of the new exhibitors will be Lynda Bartholomew, who studied Commercial Art at MATC. During the course of study, she learned the technique of scratchboard, which she will demonstrate at the show.
25 years ago
The Lodi School Board made significant strides to commence upcoming building projects, but the timeline may be stymied because of a delay in receiving annexation information from the city. District Administrator Chuck Pursell said the documents were requested at a joint meeting with city leaders in April 1997, and it is his intention not to go forward without clear directions from the city.
A public information meeting on replacing the Old Sauk Road Bridge drew little commentary from the public, as the plan was presented to the West Point Town Board. Board President Fred Thistle said the project has been in the works for more than five years. “The town was alerted in 1992 by its insurance carrier that the condition of the bridge is very poor,” Thistle said. “The guard rails were inadequate, there were no signs posted, and the condition of the concrete was rated very poor.”