LODI
75 years
It is commonly accepted that a school band plays an important part in most school communities. Most people will concede that a well-uniformed, snappy, and good-playing band can do much for a community in a cultural and civic way. With this in mind, a committee of parents was organized to discuss ways and means of raising the money necessary to outfit the Lodi High School band. The project entails getting 54 uniforms that cost $40 each.
Henry Nelson was elected president of the First Lutheran Church at Lodi, with the congregation voting a bonus to the pastor, Rev. L.A. Mathre. The membership also increased during 1947.
The operators at the Lodi Telephone Company office, and members of the fire department, through the medium of the Lodi Enterprise, extend their appreciation and thanks to the people of this community for the cooperation in staying away from the telephone when the fire sirens blow. Three weeks ago, fire chief Robert Carberry, speaking for the above named groups, urged that the public desist from calling central and asking about a fire following blowing of the warning signal.
50 years
Every city, village and town in Wisconsin is receiving a share of the $9.7 million “privilege” highway tax allotment on motor vehicles, plus a share of the $868,546 supplemental allowance to municipalities, both distributed by the state division of highways. A total of $112,949.47 from the privilege tax allotment is being distributed in Columbia County. The City of Lodi will receive $4,887.56 and the village of Arlington will get $1,588.62.
Thomas C. Larson has been elected Assistant Cashier of the First Wisconsin Bank of Waunakee by its Board of Directors. Larson joined the bank in May 1970 after graduation from Lodi High School and then Madison Business College. A Lodi native, Larson spent two years of active duty with the Army’s 101st and 82nd Airborne Division. He is the son of Mrs. Ingeborg Larson. He and his wife live in Waunakee with their son.
Nearly 1,800 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students achieved academic honors during the first semester of the 1971-72 year. First Honors were given those who earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA and Second Honors were those who earned a 3.0-3.49 GPA. Lodi’s Sally Hanko and Bonita Schoephoerster both earned First Honors. Lodi’s Nancy Buchanan, Tom Malin and Ethel Falkenstein earned Second Honors.
25 years
A controversial student assistance program planned for the Lodi Middle School has been put “on hold” pending further discussion with the community. The program, in which students would be released from class to attend discussion groups with their peers and adult facilitators, drew fire from members of the Lodi Parent Organization. LPO members expressed concerns about the loss of instructional time and the school taking over the parents’ role in guiding their children.
Lodi School Board members approved a conceptual plan for the proposed new high school, while remodeling plans for the current high school and elementary school buildings were also reviewed. The plans for the new school show a two-story, 186,960-square foot building that would be constructed on land which the district has west of the middle school on Sauk Street. The building would have 33 classrooms and be designed for up to 660 students.
The Lodi Town Board reviewed a preliminary plan for a scaled-down town hall, and instructed the town engineer to refine cost estimates and building option for further discussion. The proposal presented would be 2,880 square feet, rather than 4,400 square feet. The main meeting room would sit 50, down from 100 in the earlier version. The current cost of the building would be about $68 per square foot, down from $78 per square foot in the original proposal.
POYNETTE
75 years
The Poynette Curling Club is launching its biggest bonspiel in the history of the club from Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 1947. For many years, Poynette curlers have been invited to bonspiels all over this section of the country. Each year, Poynette holds its annual invitation ‘spiel and finds it cannot accommodate all the clubs it would like on the 2-sheet rinkhouse. For this bonspiel, the Madison 4-sheet rink will be borrowed for an unlimited entry of teams.
Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Lothe of the Lothe Fur Farm recently attended the International Fox & Mink Pelt Show in Milwaukee. They entered six pelts in the show and received several awards. In the International Pelt Show, they received fourth-, fifth-, 11th- and 12th-place prizes. In the Wisconsin Pelt Show, they received a second- and fifth-place prize for their pelts. All of the prize-winning pelts were platinum silver fox pelts. Twenty prizes were given in each class, and about 350 pelts were entered.
Vilas Darling and Albert Swan, two honorably discharged veterans from Endeavor, are the new owners of the Poynette Bakery, having purchased the business from Thomas Cross.
50 years
The Poynette Middle School was designated to meet the educational needs of sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Now in its third year of operation, the middle school has become a familiar part of the landscape in the cluster of schools in the southeast corner of the village. Sixth grade is the time when District No. 10 students who attended the Arlington and Dekorra elementary schools, as well as Poynette Elementary, come together for the first time as a class, in the central Poynette location.
Army Specialist Four Donald G. Tupper, of Poynette, recently was assigned to the 44th Air Defense Artillery. He is now serving in Korea, in Battery F of the Artillery’s 4th Battalion.
“All students of the district shall have an equal educational opportunity, without distinction or preference because of race, color, creed, or sex.” So begins the “Students” section of the District No. 10 Board of Education Policy Handbook. Within this section are all policies and procedures which directly relate to students, including attendance, conduct and behavior, discipline, student welfare and eligibility for extra-curricular activities.
25 years
Following a recommendation from the Poynette School District’s technology committee, the School Board agreed to have a consulting firm perform a study of district buildings, paving the way for future installations of computers and related equipment. Technology committee coordinator Barb Wolfe said the study — to be completed at a cost of no more than $14,500 — offers the district “the opportunity to get a cabling design plan for the existing buildings.”
Natalie and Claire Robson of Poynette will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 31, 1997. Their children will honor them with an Open house at Inch United Methodist Church. Claire, and the former Natalie Nelson, were married at the home of the groom’s parents by Rev. David O. Schechter. The couple has seven children — Dale, Tom, Nancy, Karen, David, Kevin and Chris — and 12 grandchildren.
Proud parents Kimberly Rae Hegge and Travis Duane Quamme of Poynette, proudly announce the birth of their son, Elijah Lee Quamme, born at 9:59 p.m. on Jan. 5, 1997. He weighed nine pounds, nine ounces and was 21.5 inches long. Proud grandparents are Charlotte and Douglas Hegge of Poynette, and Cindy and Rick Quamme of Poynette.