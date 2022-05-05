POYNETTE
75 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Sam Babcock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 29, 1947. Sam worked 46 years as foreman for the Milwaukee Railroad and retired in 1938, after which he moved to Portage to work for the General Cigar Company as night watchmen. Mrs. Babcock is employed as tobacco inspector there. Sam has been a subscriber of the Poynette Press for 50 years.
Baskets of pink glads and white snapdragons, and candelabra on either side of the altar decorated the Dekorra Lutheran Church for the afternoon wedding ceremony of Vivian Grace Babcock and LaVerne Kenneth Gorman, both of Poynette. The Rev. L.A. Mathre of Lodi lead the double-ring ceremony.
William Stoltenberg, 87, passed away at the home of his son, Otto, in North Leeds after several weeks of illness. Stoltenberg was born in Germany and came to the U.S. in 1884. He was a farmer in Leeds Center for many years, later returning to Poynette.
50 years ago
“Moon Shadow” will be the decorative theme for the 1972 Junior Prom at Poynette High School, according to chairman Lynn Hansen. The seven-piece band “Jonathan” will perform from 8:30-11 p.m. Royalty for the prom will Jim Klink (king) and Barb Erstad (queen). Miniature king is Al Barger and miniature queen is Joanne Brisky.
About $600 of Poynette High School student council funds have been earmarked for a special improvement project, according to Paul Hillestad, senior and student council President. The construction of stone benches for the patio area just outside the cafeteria-commons has been decided upon the council, and a local mason, Gordon Radewan, has been hired by the council to do the work.
Nearly 170,000 snowmobiles are registered in Wisconsin for 1972, up by more than 60,000 from last year, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Marathon County is the snowmobile capitol of the state with 6,968 vehicles, followed by Dane (6,149) and Waukesha (6,026) counties. Milwaukee and Brown counties each have slightly more than 5,000 registered.
25 years ago
Saying that a park planned for the Colby subdivision should contain something in addition to soccer fields, the Village Board recommended changes to a draft of the park plan. In order to do so, the board struggled to fit more facilities into the 5.2 acres of land the park will occupy (now called Valley View Park). Members hope the changes will make the park — to be located next to the subdivision on the northwest corner of Poynette — will make it attractive to a broader spectrum of residents. The draft of the park plan called for the construction of two soccer fields and an adjacent parking lot. Board President Jeff Kostichka emphasized that he was not against the construction of a soccer fields, but argued for the inclusion of other facilities, including playground equipment and bathroom facilities.
Maybe the second time will be the charm. After unsuccessfully applying to the Department of Natural Resources for park grant funding last year, the village will apply again this year. The Village Board gave its approval to Administrator Dave Tebo’s effort to secure DNR funding for a walking trail through Poynette. Tebo said if the village receives the stewardship development grant, it would provide for construction of a walking trail that would extend from the state-run trail near Highway CS on the south side of the village northward through Pauquette Park.
LODI
75 years ago
A new Lodi firm, the Lindsay Lime and Stone Products Co., is now in full operation. Fifteen trucks are hauling agricultural lime from the recently opened quarries in the big bluff on the Lindsay farm a mile east of Lodi. Tests of the lime in the bluff on the property, owned by Mrs. Harry Lindsay, were made last fall, and it was found that the stone consisted of an extremely high percentage of the type of lime desired in the replenishment of soil in this area.
Lodi High School has entered its band, Boy’s Glee Club and Girl’s Glee Club in the Music Festival in Baraboo on May 2-3, 1947. Approximately 2,300 music students are registered to take part in this colorful event. The participating schools are Adams-Friendship, Arena, Baraboo, Cazenovia, DeForest, Elroy, Hillsboro, Lodi, Mauston, Mazomanie, Nekoosa, New Lisbon, Pewaukee, Portage, Port Edwards, Poynette, Prairie du Sac, Reedsburg, Richland Center, Sauk City, Spring Green, Waunakee, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Rapids and Wonewoc.
Mrs. A.C. Bellin was elected president of the Parent-Teachers Association at the organization’s final meeting of the spring season. She will succeed Mrs. Elmer Lione. Barbara Gordon was elected vice president and Mrs. Ed Worringer was made secretary. Frink Mayfield was re-elected treasurer.
50 years ago
A record number of eight young men from Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District have been accepted for entrance to the United States Air Force Academy beginning July 3, 1972. Lodi’s Scott Ingersoll was one of those selected for the Academy. Each selection received a congratulatory telegram from Congressman Bob Kastenmeier.
The 116 third-grade pupils were treated to a talk by Chinko Dary recently. Dary, whose husband teaches sixth grade in the Lodi district, is a native of Japan, and came dressed in her kimono and explained it to the children. The third graders were in the middle of learning about Japan during their Social Studies class. She performed a Japanese dance and wrote her name in her native writing. Dary also demonstrated how to eat with chopsticks, and showed dolls, pictures and articles of her home country.
25 years ago
Following the recommendation of the Lodi Plan Commission, city council members voted 5-1 to deny a rezoning request for 409 Portage Street. The commission had voted 3-2 to recommend denial. The change from single family (R-1) to multiple family (R-3) would have allowed for the construction of a seven-unit building. Parcel owners Richard and Connie Ness, and Lori and Craig Ness purchased the lot an intended the new building to be used to provide elderly housing.
A state-of-the-art computer mapping system may be just the technological compass needed to give direction to the planners in the Town of West Point. The town board heard similar endorsements from members of the Plan Commission, who said they sense the time has come to consider the program, known as Geographical Information Systems (GIS). Board and Commissioner members Dave Cole said the township should be bracing for a potential growth spurt and the mapping system would be “a powerful tool.”