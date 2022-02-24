LODI
100 years
Miss Sara V. Schoepp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Schoepp of Prairie du Sac, and Edward J. Sekora, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Sekora of Lodi, were married by the Rev. George E. Hunt at Christ Presbyterian Church in Madison on Feb. 23, 1922.
75 years
The marriage of Ida Howard and William Pomeranke of Dane took place Feb. 11, 1947 at 4 p.m. in the parsonage of the Evangelical and Reformed Church at Dane. The Rev. A.W. Geske performed the ceremony. Mrs. Sofus Nordness was the maid of honor and Ed Pomeranke was the best man.
The downtown coaches, consisting of “Husky” Marv Bongard, “Blind Bomber” Bob Godfrey, Arnie “Ward Heller” Betts, “Bruiser” Ray Breunig, Bob “Beer Barrel” Fisk, Frank “Dead Eye” Grandy, and Sam “Beanpole” Rice, have challenged the noted high school faculty to a basketball match to be played at the high school gym on Feb. 27, 1947.
Tri-County league basketball play came to an end for Lodi when they won a 30-29 thriller over Sauk City. With five victories against nine defeats, the Blue Devils finished in sixth place, above Sauk City and Waunakee. Mazomanie took the 1946-47 crown with a record of 12-2.
50 years
Laurie Ludke, Lodi High School’s contestant in the American Legion Oratorical Contest, won first place in the Regional contest in Ripon. She competed against winners of the 6th and 5th districts. Ludke nows advances to the state finals in Jefferson on March 18, 1972.
Final orders have been received from the department of Natural Resources to close the old city dump on Highway K. Effective date of the closing is Feb. 26, 1972. City officials have been expecting the final order and were not caught unaware. The new city landfill site on Highway J, near the John Prem farm, has been readied during the late fall and winter months, and will be available for use by city residents as of March 4, 1972.
The Lodi Public Library was recently informed that it was the recipient of a $5,000 gift from the estate of Mrs. Humphrey Cramer, a former Lodi resident. This handsome bequest in Mrs. Cramer’s final will stipulated that it was to be utilized for something over and above ordinary operating expenses.
25 years
If a new high school is approved by the voters during the April 1, 1997 referendum, Lodi Superintendent Chuck Pursell said it should be built to serve as a center for community members of all ages, as well as a place of education. Pursell, School Board members and architects from Bray Associates presented their vision to residents at the Okee Schoolhouse, outlining the four-question referendum. The first question, and the one that others depend on, is for approval or disproval of $18.5 million in school construction bonds. The bonds would fund $17.5 million of the 196,000-square foot high school. Then $990,000 would be used to remodel the existing high school into a third- through fifth-grade building.
Friends of Scenic Valley Lodi, the Lodi Parks Commission and the Ice Age Park an Trail Foundation announced a new trail partnership with the Lodi Canning Company, Inc., bringing the Ice Age National Scenic Trail closer to historical downtown. Lodi Canning Company has agreed to allow the Ice Age Trail to run through company land south of the city, hooking up the Lodi Marsh segment of the trail, to an area one-quarter mile from city limits.
The Town of Lodi’s influential park commission presented a strong statement to the town board in opposition to any proposal that would change the Okee School and its surrounding playground. The non-binding resolution is a response to proposals to remodel the building and park for use as town offices. Commissioner Allison Seaton presented the document to the supervisors. The Commission contended that the school house has significant historical value for the township, is a gathering place for small community events and provides a needed playground for the area children.
POYNETTE
75 years
“Whooping cough kills more babies than do all other contagious diseases combined,” warns Evelyn Mullenbach, Columbia County nurse. Nearly three-fourths of all such deaths are babies less than a year old. Whooping cough vaccine either entirely prevents the disease or causes the attack to be much milder. Since doctors began immunizing babies and pre-school children, deaths from this “baby killer” have been greatly reduced. In 1945, there were only 16 whooping cough deaths in Wisconsin, compared to 100 in 1930.
Dr. and Mrs. A.M. McDermid, the former who is the State Conservation Department pathologist at the Game and Fur Farm, were injured in an automobile crash on highway 51. They were both taken to the Methodist hospital in Madison. Mrs. McDermid was reported to have suffered no broken bones, but severe bruises, lacerations and shock. Dr. McDermid suffered a broken elbow, which required surgery.
The Poynette Firemen held its annual election of officers on Feb. 5, 1947. Harold Tomlinson was re-elected Chief, John Bisbee first assistant chief and Dan Smith second assistant chief. Cecil Tomlinson was named treasurer, Harold Tomlinson, Dan Smith and John Bisbee stewards, Bisbee an instructor, Robert Hackbert fire warden for the north side and Hubert Wilson for the south side. Wilson and Lloyd Trenary were elected fire inspectors.
50 years
Mr. and Mrs. Otto Lanzendorf celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Feb. 13, 1947, with a family dinner held at the casino near Columbus. The couple was married on Feb. 14, 1917.
Three Arlington men have been named to receive special awards for their excellence in corn growing. The awards are in recognition of their production of high corn yields. Yields gained by these outstanding farmers are being entered in the nationwide record books of Project 200, a high-yield corn growing project aimed at increasing corn yields and pre-acre profits. Growers from the area, with their yields are, John Voegli (156.3 bushels per acre), Richard Erstad (146.3 bpa) and Juergen Frank (152.9 bpa).
Russell Huber, a prominent Duroc swine breeder from Poynette, has pigs on test at the S.W. Wisconsin Swine Testing Co-op in Platteville. Huber’s pen of Duroc gilts at the station recorded the following results: length — 30.1 and 31.1 inches; backfat — 1.3 and 1.3 inches; loineye area — 5.1a dn 5.7 square inches. Pen feed efficiency on the two littermates tested was 2.72 pounds of feed per pound of grain, and the average daily gain was 1.74 pounds per day. Littermate boars to Huber’s test pen will be among 35 head of boars representing four major breeds from Illinois and Wisconsin offered at the Tested Board Sale. The purpose of the swine test stations is to locate and identify superior lines of breeding.
25 years
After receiving five bids for the Public Works garage that is to be built in the summer of 1997, the Poynette Village Board decided to scale back the project because the bids came in too high. All five bids were around $580,000, which Board members felt put too much strain on the upcoming budget. Through a number of deletions suggested by Village Engineer Jerry Foellmi and the Public Works Committee, more than $146,000 will be removed from the cost of the project.
After second-place finishes the past two years, the varsity curling team won the state championship. In fact, 1986 was the last year that Poynette claimed such a title. The team finished with a 16-2 overall record. The other teams at state were Medford, Wausau West and Portage. In the double-elimination format, Poynette beat Wausau West 9-7, then Portage 6-5. In the final, Poynette again defeated Wausau West, 7-6.
The Poynette Public Library received a $1,000 donation from Land O’ Lakes, Inc. Tyson Van Der Wilt, General Manager of Cooperative Services, Inc. of Poynette presented the check to Poynette librarian Linda Kohl. Land O’ Lakes will provide matching donation by local cooperatives which help enhance the quality of life in their local community. CSI gave a $1,000 donation to the library last year and then applied for the matching funds from Land O’ Lakes. It is undecided what the recent donation will be used for.