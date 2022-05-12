POYNETTE
75 years ago
In the Northern Section Home Talent League opener at Rio on May 4, 1947, the Rio baseball team defeated Arlington, 6-5, in 10 innings. With the scored tied at 5 after the sixth, both teams were held scoreless until the 10th, when W. Price was hit by a pitch to start the inning and eventually scored when there was a bases-loaded walk.
The junior class of Poynette High School will hold its prom on May 9, 1947 at City Hall. Admission is $2 per couple, 50 cents for spectators, with dancing concluding at 9 p.m. Ronald Ohnesorge and Donna Nelson are King and Queen. The rest of the prom court consisted of Hugh Curtis and Ann Gabbei, Reuben Saager and Jeanette Huber, Loren Loomis and Dorothy Hall, Christie Nelson and Nanette Jellings, David Thompson and Emmy Ohnesorge, Elwin Amyx and Jean Hazard, and David Solheim and Maureen Thompson.
Cows, calves and hogs wanted by James McMillan of Poynette, were received by Oscar Mayer on Monday. A large load of butcher hogs owned by Edward Paskey came into the yards Tuesday, and on Wednesday, several more hogs were received from Bill Rainer. Poynette farmers who visited the Madison yards of Oscar Mayer & Co. with stock for sale were Tom and John Ross with hogs and calves, Earl Cole with calves, and Ray Curtis with steers.
50 years ago
Local units of government in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette and Sauk counties would receive an estimated $8.3 million. Total payments to local units of government would come to $71.1 million, with $65.9 million going to state government. Columbia County’s portion in the federal revenue sharing is $470,181. This is divided in the following manner — county government ($259,216), all city governments ($182,833) and all township governments ($28,087).
If you haven’t been interviewed by the fourth grade cub reporters, you have missed a pleasant experience of knowing our potential leaders and citizens. The business-like manner and courtesy these fourth grade boys and girls have shown in gathering facts about Arlington for a Centennial newspaper they plan to edit, with the help of their teacher, Ethel Mueller, has been fantastic.
The Alpha Pi Chapter of Gamma Sigma Sigma sorority at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, announces that Marcia L. Mack of Ponyette, has been initiated into the chapter. Gamma Sigma Sigma is a national sorority devoted to service – on campus, in the community, and in the nation. Marcia is a junior at UW-Stout.
25 years ago
Food service workers and educational assistants in the Poynette School District say they are underpaid and should get raises to bring them in line with surrounding districts. One report showed that the starting wage for food service workers is $5.65/hour in Poynette, which is 13th out of 14 area districts. Rio ($8.70/hour) topped the list. Another report showed that educational assistants start at $6.40/hour in Poynette, lowest of eight school in the Capitol Conference. Columbus ($8.71/hour) was the highest.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has named James L. Buskov of Poynette as a suspect of the April 18, 1997 robbery of Arlington’s Associated Bank.
Authorities believe that Buskov walked into the bank and demanded cash while holding his hand in his pocket as if he had a weapon. The escape vehicle closely matched that of Buskov, 32, who was reported missing by his family on April 27, 1997, and hasn’t been seen since.
LODI
75 years ago
The Lodi Grade School, Union School, and Elm School, all of Lodi, will send children to take part in the 14th annual Radio Music Festival in Madison. Not only will they meet and sing for their radio music teacher, E.B. Gordon, but they will broadcast a number of their songs in a special program to be heard in Wisconsin over a number of stations and nationally over the Mutual Broadcasting System.
Miss Ann Irwin of Wauwatosa, has been chosen valedictorian of the 1947 graduation of Lodi High School, according to Principal C.G. Hugill. Irwin is a is president of the Skyrocket Club, and is a member of the Lodian, dramatics, French Club and forensics. Salutatorian honors go to Miss Margaret Connor, who is active in forensics, Skyrocket, glee club, dramatics, and F.H.A. Miss Anna Barkin was the third highest in class. She is involved in Skyrocket, forensics, dramatics, band, French Club and a cheerleader for four years. Other honor students are Joyce Rennhack, Robert Bahr, Lois Carmann and Jeanne Busk.
50 years ago
Lodi High School had only two entries in the state forensic contest in 1972, but both performed very well. Laurie Ludke and Ann Kirking both received “A” ratings. Ludke and Kirking were coached by Curtis Hugill.
A portion of North Main Street, from the downtown four corners, to the intersection with Fair Street, received a coating of asphalt applied by the Columbia County Highway Department. This section of city street was in deteriorating condition and badly needed resurfacing.
Daniel R. Brethorst, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Brethorst of Lodi, has been promoted to airman first class in the U.S. Air Force. Airman Brethorst, an air traffic controller at Forbes AFB, Kansas, serves with a unit of the Air Force Communications Service which provides global communications and air traffic control for the USAF. Brethorst is a 1971 graduate of Lodi High School.
25 years ago
After deciding to change the long-standing policy to charge a property owner 50% of the cost of a sidewalk passing by their residence, the Lodi city council reversed its direction. The council failed to act on finalizing the ordinance amendment which would have made the city responsible for the complete cost of sidewalks constructed or replaced in established neighborhoods. The existing language dictates that the city pay half and the property owner pay half. In new neighborhoods, the developers are responsible for the assessments.
When neighboring communities enforce a curfew for juveniles, it makes it tough for Lodi police, who do not have the same advantage. Lodi Police Chief Glen Melius offered that opinion to the city council. He told council members that after much discussion, the Police Commission recommends the city adopt an ordinance to keep youth from outlying areas from funneling into Lodi, where there is no curfew.
Ervin H. Schmidt and the former Ruby Ann Reddeman were married on June 5, 1947 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. They have six children — Nancy (Richard) Bartlett of Verona, Roger (Nancy) of Oswego, Illinois, Bill (Nancy) of DeForest, Susan (Steve) Hurd of Middleton, Jane (Phil) Allen of Dallas, and Jim (Brenda) of Madison. They also have seven grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.