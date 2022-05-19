LODI
100 years ago
Twenty-two students will make up the Class of 1922 at Lodi High School. They are Vera Brownrigg, Norma Buchanan, Viola Buchanan, Mabel Burlingame, Ruth Burns, Evelyn Carncross, Howard Chrisler, Mary Dodge, Helen Esser, Amanda Fellows, Gladys Heiden, Russell Kelly, Kenneth Kohn, Cedric Lang (secretary/treasurer), Stanley Larson, Lawrence McIntosh, Folsom Neill (president), Blanche Patterson (vice president), Verna Rocker, George Robertson, Ezra Smith and Dorothy Steele.
75 years ago
Omniana Department, the newest branch of the Lodi Woman’s Club, donated $102.36 to the Library Board. This amount was realized as a result of the Library Benefit Show, “The Nifty Shop.”
Arthur C. Nondahl, a former Lodi, won the state individual championship at the state guard bore rifle tournament in Milwaukee. Nondahl shot a 295 out of a possible 300. Nondahl is an engineering clerk with Wisconsin Power and Light in Monroe. In addition, Nordahl’s team of Monroe’s Co. F, defended its state title.
50 years ago
John Hanson and Ann Kirking have been selected to represent Lodi High School at the Badger Boys and Girls State, respectively. They will attend the week-long program in Madison and Ripon during June 1972. The programs are sponsored by the Wisconsin American Legion and its Auxiliary.
William D. Merry, of Lodi, is en route home after receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps, upon completion of a four-year enlistment. Merz enlisted in May 1968 and was sent to Vietnam in February 1969, where he was wounded. After three-and-one-half months at the hospital in Guam, for treatment of the shrapnel wounds, he was returned to Vietnam to complete his tour of duty. In April 1971, he volunteered for a six-month cruise to the Mediterranean. Since October 1971, Merry has been stationed at Camp Le Jeune, North Carolina, where he has been an M.P. following a course in law enforcement.
Steve McCubbin of the Lodi High School track team, broke a long-standing record with a leap of 21 feet in the long jump during the conference meet. In another meet, he broke his own record by jumping 21 feet, 2.75 inches. The old record was 20 feet, 8 inches set by Kingsley Bancroft.
25 years ago
The Lodi City Hall is badly in need of an upgrade, and the time to reconsider how that is going to happen has come. Mayor Paul Fisk asked the council to take another look at a space-needs study that was written two years ago and has never been acted on. “The space needs are still here,” Fisk said. “The energy inefficiencies are still here. We set the turn of the century as a target date to have the building updated and that is approaching.”
A new district testing program developed by the state Department of Public Instruction failed to get a passing grade from the Lodi School Board. The tests were given to 4th, 8th and 10th graders. A similar test was also given to 6th graders. The exams covered reading, language, math, science and social studies.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
Eldon Amundsen, Poynette High School principal, was recently initiated into the Madison chapter of Phi Delta Kappa, a national fraternity of educators whose purpose is to improve the education of youth. In order to become a member, one must be engaged in the profession of education, and must have earned some mark of distinction in the field.
Twenty-one rural graduates from the surrounding community will receive their eighth grade diplomas at Village Hall. The graduates are Billy Abel, Donald Cutsforth, Frank Marvin Deans, Dorothy DeGroff, Glenn Getchel, Phillip Hahn, Leone Higley, Robert William Hold, John Holmes, Harold Johnson, Hazel Leistikow, Lorraine Manthe, Eugene MacFarlane, Harold Mountford, Alice Schoeneberg, Marie Stoltenberg, Mary Ann Stoltenberg, Arlene Thiele, Harland Thiele and Dixie Lee Thompson.
50 years ago
A group of citizens from the village of Arlington met to discuss the feasibility of an annual community fund drive for charities in the village. A survey by committee members showed strong support. It was therefore it was a unanimous decision to proceed with the drive.
The comedy “Harvey” by Mary Chase will be presented to Poynette area play-goers by Poynette High School students on May 19-21, 1972. The 12-member cast is Ardyce Haupt, Janice Klink, Paul Rinzel, Connie Dushek, Patti Wollschlager, Julie Paterfield, Jim Klink, Jeff Ziegler, Al Gunderson, Dorina Lukins, Bill Puntney and Winfried Zeppenfeld. The director is Daniel Harms.
25 years ago
By a 4-3 margin, the Poynette Village board said that residents living in a one-block section of Hudson Street will have sidewalks installed on their property. Sidewalks, with curb and gutter, will be installed along Hudson Street between Franklin and Lincoln streets.
Since opening their doors in 1993, Dave and Kathy Hafner of Hooker’s Resort have generously donated their used aluminum cans to Dekorra School. As another school year draws to a close, the money garnered from the tons of cans collected over the past four years is near the $3,000 mark. There has been $639.50 donated for the 1996-97 year.
The Bank of Poynette has announced the promotion of Barbara A. Sarnow to the position of Head Teller, effective May 1, 1997. Sarnow has been employed at the bank since 1985 and has held numerous positions such as teller, loan accountant, and proof machine operator.