LODI
75 years ago
For the second consecutive year, a Lodi girl will represent Columbia County in the State Dairy Queen contest at the State Fair from Aug. 16-22. The 1947 honor winner is blonde-haired Jeanne Busk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Busk. Mr. Busk is the Northwestern station agent at the local depot. Last year, Amelia Ann Thompson advanced to the semifinals.
“The biggest crowd in the history of Okee.” That is what all native Okee-ites were saying during the Portage Boat Club regatta, as thousands of sports fans poured into the village and hundreds of cars blocked traffic on all roads in the area. Sheriff Bill Orth and his deputies counted 1,600 cars parked in the vicinity of the boat race, with an estimated 4,000 fans in attendance.
50 years ago
The Rev. Wilbur Leatherman received retirement status at the United Methodist annual conference. He leaves Lodi to fulfill his appointment to a smaller church at Blue River. For 20 years, Rev. Leatherman has served churches in this conference, including Poynette and Inch (1944-46), and Brodhead, Avon Lancaster, Mondovi and Lodi (1953-72).
Carl W. Vorlander of Lodi, Wisconsin’s State Director of Financial Operations, has been appointed executive director of the National Association of State Information Systems (NASIS). Vorlander has administered Wisconsin’s central finance and date processing operations since 1967.
A Lodi youth graduated from St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield as a member of the Class of 1972. Robert Douglas Irwin received his diploma from Headmaster William West. Cadet Irwin entered St. John’s in 1967 and received a varsity letter in football, and was president of the Bowling Club. Irwin graduated with the rank of Lieutenant and plans to enter Milton College.
25 years ago
When Lodi business partners Mike Steckel and Rick Lane began exploring the idea of developing a housing community for seniors, they said it didn’t take them long to realize the demand for such housing was overwhelming. The partners would like to develop 33 acres of land on the edge of city limits. The parcel is just to the north of the Good Samaritan Center between the fairgrounds and the airport.
How loud is too loud? Determining the answer to that question has proven to be a frustration for both the Lodi Police Department and the owners of the Lodi Bowl and Sports Bar. The Lodi Common Council renewed Lodi Bowl’s liquor license after a spirited meeting to examine the issue. The council had previously voted to table the center’s request because of numerous noise complaints from neighbors about live bands.
Vanessa Walby has been selected to participate in the second annual high school All-Star Girls Softball game in Eau Claire. Walby was a four-year starter for the Blue Devils, making All-Capitol Conference first team as a freshman, sophomore and junior, and a second team selection as a senior. Walby became the first Lodi player to make the Wisconsin Softball All State first team in 1996, as a junior.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
Gowned in sheer marquisette over taffeta, Miss Ruby Ann Reddeman of Arlington, was united in marriage to Ervin Schmidt of Arlington. The wedding was on June 5, 1947 at St. Peters’ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington. A reception for about 100 guests was held at the home of the bride’s parents. The young couple will leave immediately for a trip through the Black Hills to Yellowstone Park.
A two-day short course for fur ranchers will be held at the Wisconsin State Experimental Game and Fur Farm in Poynette on July 21-22, 1947. More than 500 fur ranchers, war veterans and veterinarians from Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan are expected to attend.
50 years ago
The Joint District No. 10 Board of Education and Poynette Education Association recently ratified the 1972-73 Master Agreement providing for an overall 3.78% increase, including both salaries and fringe benefits. The salary agreement provides for a $7,400 base salary at the Bachelors Degree level. The top of the B.S level is $9,720 and can be reached in 10 years. Starting pay for M.S. level is $8,140 with a top salary of $13,064.
A recycling center is now open at the Poynette Village Garage on South Main Street. Containers have been placed in front of the building and village residents may take glass and paper to the center.
Don Herschleb, long-time resident of the Poynette area, has taken over management of the Shell Service Station known as Don’s Shell Service. He plans to operate a complete tune-up and repair service on all makes of cars and will continue to specialize in Volkswagen service.
25 years ago
Nearly a month ago, the Poynette Village Board began to address the issue of whether sidewalks should be installed throughout Poynette. Recently, the Board voted to form a Sidewalk Commission, with the implication being that board members are saying ‘yes’ to sidewalks throughout the village.
An effort to update the Strategic Planning process is underway for Poynette. Administrator Dave Tebo presented a summary of priorities developed in a joint meeting between the Village Board and the commission that devised Poynette’s original plan in 1993.
Columbia County Sheriff Steven Rowe praised the formation of Neighborhood Watch program in the village of Arlington and the town of Harmony Grove, noting that tips gained through the programs have helped authorities in a number of recent cases. Rowe noted, “Without citizen help, crime most certainly will continue to increase.”