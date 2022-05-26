POYNETTE
75 years ago
Mary Ann Siewert is the valedictorian of the Class of 1947 for Poynette High School. Shirley Baillies and Jane Niebuhr are salutatorians, as both had the same scholastic averages. Siewert maintained an average of 2.82 (out of 3.0, while Niebuhr and Baillies each had a 2.67. All three girls have been active in band, chorus, forensics and other co-curriculars.
Dolores E. Schultz of Arlington, a student at the University of Wisconsin, is one of 425 seniors who will be publicly honored for outstanding work in their studies at the annual All-University Honors Convocation. Only members of the senior class with an academic record of a 2.25 GPA (out of 3.0) receive such honors.
The final report on the payments and accomplishments of the 1946 Agricultural Conservation Program in Columbia County have just been completed by the county office. Total government assistance paid under the program was $190,660.24 in the form of cash, lime and fertilizer. There were 2,631 farmers who received assistance for an average payment of $72.47 per farm.
50 years ago
Columbia County Extension homemakers have awarded scholarships this year to two 1972 Columbia County graduates. Initiated this year was a Nursing Scholarship of $100, which was awarded to Marilyn Klaila, graduating senior at Poynette High School. The Home Economics Scholarship of $100 went to Sauk Prairie’s Joanne McLean.
Poynette High School junior Kris Gunderson was the first-place winner in the class B high jump at the 1972 WIAA State Girls Track Meet. Gunderson won first in the sectional competition as well to qualify for state. Her winning jump at state in Appleton was 4 feet, 10 inches.
25 years ago
Thought it has yet to be finalized, an agreement between the Poynette School Board and Bray Associates took another step forward. The Board gave its approval to a conditional contract that covers the architectural firm’s activities in a future school referendum. The agreement was only conditionally approved because of suggested changes to the contract that Bray Associates originally submitted. Following discussion of the specifics, the Board offered to pay the firm 6% for a referendum costing up to $7 million and 5.5% for a referendum costing more than $7 million.
The Poynette School District will be getting new elementary level science materials next year, thanks to the school board’s decision to spend nearly $26,000 for a new K-5 curriculum, however, because of the cost, teachers and students will have to share some of the materials among themselves.
The varsity math team of Hollin Kretzmann, Aaron McMillian, Tyson Wolfe, Laura Norton, Amy Karman, Brent Buhr, Tony Carelli and Angela Tomlinson, placed second in the conference math meet. The same team competed in the Class B State Math contest, placing fifth behind larger high schools such as Clintonville, Aquinas, Brown Deer and St. Mary Springs.
LODI
75 years ago
The Lodi Band Uniform Drive is nearing completion with only a few pledges left to be paid. The names of the 33 solicitors of the drive and the 460 donors to the fund have been placed on file in the high school office. Forty-six uniforms, seven drum majorette suits and an American flag, and a band flag have been purchased.
The Lodi Legion Post, planning with the Lodi Fair Association, has come forth with a program for their June Picnic which should please everybody. The dates for the event are June 7-8, 1947. The tip-top rides and shows and other popular concessions will be on hand during the two days. A Junior baseball game is planned, as well as a horse-pulling contest.
50 years ago
A new club in Lodi High School, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) was granted its charter May 15, 1972. At the time, 26 girls and four boys were initiated, and five officers were installed. There are 5,000 FBLA chapters in the U.S., and Lodi is the 129th chapter to be installed in Wisconsin. Local advisors are Join Bilse and Armin Leschensky, Business Education teachers at LHS.
According to Engle Knerzer, the local authority on Susie the Duck, Lodi’s famous mallard, hatched all 12 eggs to increase the duck population of spring Creek. Official hatch time was 1:56 p.m. on May 20, 1972. Each year, Susie makes her nest in the basket at the Main Street bridge. Hundreds of entries have been received in the annual Susie hatching contest. The results have not yet been tabulated, says Dennis From, chairman of the contest.
At the Lodi High School athletic banquet, Dave Wipperfurth was awarded the National “W” Award. Each year, the award is given to a graduating senior boy who has shown leadership, academic and athletic participation. Wipperfurth lettered in football, wrestling and track. He is president of the FBLA and held a major role in the musical “Of Thee I Sing.”
25 years ago
The bodies of two men reportedly fishing on the Wisconsin River were recovered. Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the victim’s truck and empty boat trailer parked at the boat ramp along Tipperary Road in the town of Dekorra. Searches eventually located the body of Robert Pryzbylski, 49 of Beaver Dam in the water near Merrimack Park. Not long after the discovery of Pryzbylski, a submerged fishing boat was located. The second body — Steven Suitca, 83 of Beaver Dam, was then found. Suitca was Pryzbylski’s stepfather. No foul play was suspected.
The 30-plus résumés submitted for the newly created position of Director of Finance and Personnel for the city of Lodi, have been trimmed to less than a dozen. The search for a candidate to fill the position has been an ongoing process since the resignation of former administrator, Randy Bukas, on Jan. 20, 1996.
The debate over whether the city should pick up the cost of sidewalks constructed or reconstructed in established neighborhoods concluded as an open-ended proposition for the City Council. The council initially proposed drafting an ordinance amendment which would have required the city to pay 100% of the sidewalk costs. This was a change from the past practice of splitting it 50-50 with the property owner. After giving the impact on the budget more thought, however, the council recently decided to make the call on a case-by-case basis.