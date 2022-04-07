POYNETTE
75 years ago
William Stevenson is attending the first Retail Lumber Training Course at Truax Field in Madison, under the auspices of the School of Commerce, University of Wisconsin, Forest Products Laboratory, Wisconsin Retail Lumbermen’s Association and Industry. The 50 students attending the course are veterans of World War II.
Keith E. Solheim, 19, Seaman First Class, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sanford Solheim of Poynette, is serving aboard the fleet oiler USS Waccamaw, participating in the maneuvers of the Atlantic Second Task Fleet, in the Central Atlantic and Caribbean areas. Solheim entered Naval service in March 1946 and received his training at the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois.
50 years ago
Three Poynette High School students were selected by the faculty to represent the school at the Badger Girls and Badger Boys State. They are Lynn Hansen, Alan Gunderson, and John Teschan. The alternates selected were Kim Kaschinski and Mark Larrabee.
Electors of the Poynette-Arlington areas turned out in good numbers to choose local officials. For Poynette Village Board, three incumbents were re-elected — Dwain Kuhlman (310 votes), Gaylord Brandt (295) and Ronald Smith (293). For Arlington Village Board, Philip Hanson (126) and Willard Schweitzer (106) were voted in. For County Supervisor District 7, the county chose incumbent Elmer Fisk, and Harold Fisk.
4-H members, families and friends from Columbia and five neighboring counties will be pouring into Mauston on April 15, 1972 for Aprilfest ‘72 — a day-long celebration of the cultural arts. Included in the day’s schedule are dramas ranging from “Hilarious Hillbilly” to “Modern Mother Goose,” to folk dances, musical numbers, vocals and instrumentals.
25 years ago
A public hearing on the plan to re-zone much of Poynette brought complaints from a number of business owners in the village. It appears likely the Plan Commission and Village Board will implement the requested changes. The proposed changes are meant to eliminate the potential development of commercial business and multi-family units in what are primarily singe-family neighborhoods.
LaVerne and Vivian Gorman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Arlington Community Center on April 27, 1997. LaVerne and the former Vivian Babcock married on April 24, 1947. The couple has four children — Larry (Geraldine of Rio, Linda (Richard) Olson of Rio, Janice (Kenneth) Kittoe of Rewey, and Bruce (Glenna) of Cookville, Tennessee. They also have five grandchildren.
LODI
75 years ago
Steps to answer Lodi’s crying need for legible street markers was answered by the City Council. The council made arrangements with Wisconsin State Prison authorities to have the sign markers manufactured at Waupun as soon as possible. Names of local streets in many instances have practically become an extinction, and directing a stranger to a particular home or location is nearly impossible. the new signs will be of sheet metal, approximately 4 inches by 18 inches in size. The markers will have a white background with black letters.
Russell Lee, chairman of the town of Dane, was re-elected by a mere two vote majority. Will Madigan, the defeated write-in candidate, demanded a recount. Madigan, who was originally defeated 128-110, asked for the recount after it was leaned that several write-in votes had not been counted because the voters had not placed an ‘X’ after his pencilled in name.
50 years ago
Rev. Francis E. Ihrman, minister at the First United Presbyterian Church in Lodi, has accepted a call from the Terra Alta United Presbyterian Church in West Virginia, to become its minister, effective May 1, 1972. Ihrman came to Lodi in 1967 with his wife and two daughters. In the years Rev. Ihrman has been in Lodi, the church has grown from 270 members to 325. Rev. Ihrman was also a wood carver, with many of his pieces on display and for sale at Lyle’s TV shop.
For the fifth consecutive year, the Lodi Slowpitch Softball League will be organized for play during the summer months. All interested players with team sponsors are asked to sign up by April 23, 1972 at Bongard’s Barber Shop, Citgo Service Station, or with Neil Loff.
William Ireland of Lodi has been named recipient of the Riegel Printing Trades Scholarship, sponsored by Butler Paper Co. in Madison and the Lodi Enterprise. Ireland is among 10 persons selected for the award from more than 140 applicants. Ireland is a process cameraman for Management Forms Inc. in Madison.
25 years ago
Responding to the health concerns of citizens related to outdoor burning, the Lodi City Council voted to approve more restrictions regarding the seasonal lawn waste burning policy. Concerned citizens proposed the city totally ban outdoor burning — or at least limit the times when lawn waster could be burned — to help those suffering from respiratory problems.
New sidewalks in established neighborhoods will be paid for by the city of Lodi after final language is drafted to alter the existing policy. The council voted unanimously to begin covering 100% of the cost of sidewalks in the older neighborhoods of the city. Previously, the cost was split 50-50 between the city and property owner. Sidewalks will be installed on one side of Madison Avenue at the city’s expense for the first time. The curb and gutter improvements planned for the street will be assessed under the usual 50-50 agreement.
Town of Lodi electors agreed unanimously that all building designs and construction costs for a new town hall should be publicly reviewed during informational meetings. The decision was made during the town’s annual meeting. The scaled-down version has an estimated cost of $301,000.