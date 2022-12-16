Yelk-Rauch wedding Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Darci Jean Yelk and Brandon Robert Rauch were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 2022, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Brandon’s friend, Jon Ward, officiated.Both are graduates of Middleton High School. Darci graduated from UW-Platteville and Brandon graduated from Madison College. The couple reside in Cross Plains, Wisconsin.Darci’s parents are Turk and Lori Yelk. Brandon’s parents are Bob and Anita Rauch and Glenda Wegener, Darci’s grandparents are Phyllis and the late Donald Bradley, Fran and Marv Yelk, both deceased.Brandon’s grandparents are Norma Wegener and the late Donald Wegener, Phillips Rauch and the late George Rauch, Bill Phillips and the late Kay Phillips. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Columbia County Planning and Zoning shoots down anti-solar resolution citing legal concerns Boys hockey: DeForest co-op tops Milton for first win Former associate pastor of DeForest church enters 'not guilty' in sex abuse case Columbia County supervisors reach out to potential local broadband partners Wrestling: Blue Devils take second at Bob Downing Scramble Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin