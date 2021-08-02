Focus on Energy’s Save to Give challenge is ending on Aug. 9, and to celebrate there will be an award ceremony held during Susie the Duck Day on Aug. 14.
The ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. near the band and will include a speech from Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd about how the Save to Give Challenge has impacted the community and a presentation on the statistics from the Save to Give Challenge, including the total money raised, total energy saved, and total participation. To conclude the celebration, each nonprofit will be awarded the donations they received from the challenge and they will give a short speech.
The Save to Give Challenge allows residents to earn donations for three Lodi nonprofits – Reach Out Lodi, Prairie Valley Resale Store, Lodi Parent-Teacher Organization – by taking part in energy-saving actions at home. Lodi has participated in two Save to Give Challenge campaigns, securing $6,000 in donations during the first campaign and the opportunity to earn up to $19,000 in donations during the second campaign.