Barb Taylor’s son, who was age eight at the time, was having trouble falling asleep one night.
He asked his mother to invent a story, so Taylor created the characters of Ozzie and Oscar, whose friendship is tested in Taylor’s new children’s book, “The Birthday Ball.”
Writing it wasn’t such an easy process.
“It was quite difficult to shorten the story,” said Taylor. “When I first decided I would write the story on paper, it was approximately 20 handwritten pages – a ‘novel’ idea of sorts. I think I decided that I would create a rhyming story, and in 2012, I created four books – one for each of our children and one for myself.”
Then, the time came to give them away.
“At Christmas that year, I presented the books to our children, but our son did not remember the bedtime story,” said Taylor.
Flash forward to 2020. The world is in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic and people are in lockdown in an attempt to prevent its spread. Unable to physically be with friends and family, kids and others had to deal with isolation.
Taylor, who settled in a home with her husband between Dane and Lodi after they were married in 1982, wanted to do something to help.
“Last year, when the businesses were shutting down due to the pandemic, and people were limited in their activities, I decided that something positive had to come out of such a lonely time,” said Taylor. “It was then that I submitted a copy of the book to be considered for publishing.”
The publisher liked it and agreed to illustrate it. Taylor said the book wasn’t long, the characters came to life, and she created costumes for them.
“I really enjoyed working with the publishing company to create the characters … what they were, how they were dressed, what they were doing, as well as their expressions,” said Taylor.
With “The Birthday Ball,” Taylor hopes her audience will share a connection and come together as a community.
“At a time when life was put on hold and celebrations were limited to me, myself and I … I wanted to create a virtual party … a party in readers’ hearts,” said Taylor. “I wanted to let others know that they were not alone, but I was also trying to remind myself of that fact.”
The book couldn’t have arrived at a better time, considering its themes.
“With this book, I really wanted to emphasize the importance of friends, the time spent with them, and how we treat them,” said Taylor.
In “The Birthday Ball,” Ozzie’s favorite gift disappears, and that puts his friendship with Oscar at risk. In the end, the book reminds readers how important it is to have friends and to not take them for granted.
“I really want kids and adults alike to appreciate the relationships and friendships they have in their lives,” said Taylor. “There is so much anger, violence and social unrest. I think more focus needs to be on the ‘Golden Rule’ and how we treat others. It has to start somewhere … why not with each one of us?”
Growing up on a farm just east of Plain, Taylor was instilled with those kinds of values. She graduated from River Valley High School in Spring Green, before going on to Madison Area Technical College to earn an Associate degree in insurance.
The act of writing didn’t come naturally at first.
“During my early years of school, I hated putting ideas on paper, but I was very fortunate to have teachers and instructors along the way that were very encouraging and who prompted me to share more details in my writing,” said Taylor. “It didn’t take long to realize that writing was a form of art, a window to my heart.”
“The Birthday Ball” is her first book, although one of her earlier poems was included in a compilation entitled “The Mists of Enchantment.”
While she has another story written, Taylor is choosing to focus on experiencing the release of her first book at the moment. As a writer, she’s been influenced by her rural upbringing.
“I have often said that it takes a community to raise a child,” said Taylor. “I think that is absolutely the advantage of being raised in a small town. It seems the years we are raising our families are so filled with things we must do. Having family and friends makes the challenges of life and family easier and lighter. We don’t have to live life alone.”
The book is available in hard cover, soft cover, and e-book and is sold online at Amazon or Barnes & Noble Book Sellers.