The Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce recently concluded its Thankfulness Tree project that spanned the month of November.
The project asked individuals and businesses to purchase a template of a tree for $10, then add its own leaves — one for each day of the month — with things that they were thankful for. They were also encouraged to display the trees in windows for the rest of the community to see.
It was all in an effort to spread positivity throughout the community during a tough time for all amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to spread as much positivity and thankfulness in our community as possible,” Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber Executive Director Kristi McMorris said last month. “Expressing that in this way is not only good for the community as a whole, but each individual that participates.”
The chamber, as well as Reach Out Lodi, the Lodi Police Department, and others, have been posting the trees on social media, including each completed tree.
The chamber used cut outs of traditional leaves to add to its tree. Some of the things that the chamber was thankful for were all of the local businesses — the restaurants, the nonprofits, hair salons, places to lodge, retail stores, banks, chiropractors and many more. The chambers also had leaves for the fire and police departments, the Ice Age Trail and the school district.
The Lodi Police Department began by placing shield-shaped leaves on its tree with the words honesty, trust, compassion, family, friendship, life, health, community, respect, honor, teamwork, leadership and integrity. It completed its tree by placing photos off all staff members of the department, as well as photos of city hall, a police squad car, a Lodi EMS ambulance and a Lodi Fire Department fire truck.
Reach Out Lodi used cut outs of traditional leaves, along with fruits and nuts, when filling its tree. It was thankful for the volunteers and donors, as well as youth groups, civic organizations, the school district and the city as a whole. It also named a few individuals that have helped the nonprofit throughout the years, among many other things that it was thankful for.
Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt
For the month of December, residents are encouraged to visit Main Street Market Piggly Wiggly or Buttercream Bakery for a form to partake in the Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt. The event is replacing the annual Christmas lights parade, due to COVID-19.
Once you have the form, you will drive around the city to various businesses and residencies to find answers to posted questions.
You can return a completed form to Piggly Wiggly by Jan. 4 and be entered for a chance to win a prize.
