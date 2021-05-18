On Thursday, May 20, Lodi Public Library makes its first community-wide read available to the public. Residents and library users who stop into the library will get a free copy of “Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging” by Sebastian Junger — a 2016 non-fiction title that explores what we can learn from tribal societies about loyalty and the eternal human quest for meaning.
It also investigates how we might improve our assimilation of soldiers who are returning from duty.
The free books come with a bookmark and insert promoting the expert panel discussion at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 in Habermann Park. The panel includes Chad S.A. Gibbs, an academic and veteran; Lindsey Hoff, a therapist who has treated soldiers; Jill Swenson, a teacher and book developer; and Nam Kim, an anthropology academic at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“I’m excited that it’s finally all coming together,” Library Director Alex Le Clair said. “The book is thought-provoking and the panel discussion should be a lot of fun. It’s a great way to share ideas, so I hope the community enjoys the book and the event.”
The library also plans to serve free refreshments before the expert panel, and to create time for those who attend the event to share their thoughts after the panel discussion has finished. There will also be an in-library discussion of the book on Monday, June 28.
If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, contact Alex Le Clair at aleclair@lodipubliclibrary.org or visit www.lodipubliclibrary.org for more information.