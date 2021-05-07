Lodi native Aidan Campbell, currently a junior in college, has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s prestigious 2021 Summer Fellows program. Campbell is one of just 50 students chosen from across the country for the 2021 program.
Campbell, a junior at Yale University, is an Ethics, Politics and Economics major. She attended Madison Country Day School in Waunakee and will be an agency fellow this summer through the Television Academy Foundation’s program.
Typically, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides 50 paid internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy Foundation has had to re-imagine its internship program this year offering the 50 students selected from across the country the chance to either intern remotely or enroll as a Summer Fellow.
“I’ve always been drawn to stories and, for me, television is the culmination of that — a deep, immersive experience,” Campbell said. “I was ensnared from the start. On the weekends, after I came home from school, I’d watch National Geographic for hours. And, at night after we were put to bed, I’d sneak downstairs to peer around the couch while my parents watched ‘The West Wing’ or ‘The Sopranos.’ I think that, like me, a lot of people dream of pursuing a job in television but most pivot to other careers, not because of a lack of passion, but because no one tells them it is possible. There’s not a strong pipeline from small town Wisconsin to Hollywood — one is part of the flyover country, while the other is the focal point of popular culture. I was lucky enough to have parents who pushed me to do something different.”
The Summer Fellows Program includes virtual one-on-one visits with professionals in a student’s field of study, online panels with leaders in the television industry, and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead. Fellows also become life-long members of the Foundation’s alumni family, giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.
Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. For more information on the Foundation, visit www.televisionacademy.com/foundation.
