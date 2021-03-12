Koi

Shown is a sample of a koi painting by Jane Dillon, who will lead a painting class on March 20 at River Arts Inc. studio in Prairie du Sac.

 Contributed photo

Prairie du Sac’s River Arts Inc. is hosting a painting class for beginners on Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. In this class students will learn step-by-step how to paint a striking koi fish and abstract coral reef background.

Jane Dillon of Sauk Prairie is the instructor.

The class will take place in person at the studio, located at 590 Water St. in Prairie du Sac. Capacity is limited to seven students so that each person works at their own 6-foot table. Face masks are required at all times.

No prior painting experience is necessary and all supplies are provided. For more information (including full COVID-19 safety protocols) and the link to register, visit www.riverartsinc.org or emial Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

