Visit Rock N Wool Winery on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate Stomp Fest, a celebration of the upcoming harvest season.
Attendees will be able to stomp on grapes using the "old world” method ... using your bare feet! Mini pools of water will be provided to rinse feet off. Enjoy wine tastings and food at Joe's Dinky Diner. Rock N Wool Winery is the 2021 People's Choice winner for Best Winery by Madison.com and the Wisconsin State Journal.
Stomp Fest, at Rock N Wool Winery, will take place at W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Saturday, Sept. 11.