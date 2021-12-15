The Lodi Public Library announced on Dec. 9 that for a second year they will be the recipients of a $2,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the agency's "A More Perfect Union initiative.
The library, according to director Alex LeClair, is planning to host a community-wide read next summer, sharing copies of a book to be discussed with a panel of experts at an event in Habermann Park.
"Our first one was a Sebastian Junger book called Tribe, and it’s about welcoming and belonging," said LeClair, describing this year's selection, David French's Divided We Fall, as a sort of counter-point. "It’s almost like a companion piece to our last one, which was about the secret benefits to belonging to a tribe or to a group. And this one is about the drawbacks of tribalism. I feel like it’s an important topic right now, and we’ll see what the community thinks."
The micro-grant is part of the National Endowment for the Humanities' nationwide program, "A More Perfect Union - Exploring America's Story and Commemorating its 250th Anniversary." The project is designed to encourage projects to "explore, reflect on and tell the stories of our quest for a more just, inclusive, and sustainable society throughout our history."
A bulk of the grant funding goes toward purchasing and distributing copies of the book, then also food for events, and promotion. Last year's grant was used for purchasing audio equipment for the library to allow for panel discussions, which will be used in hosting this next event.
Acceptance of the grant funding does also come with an obligation, LeClair explained, pointing out that it is a matching grant, requiring that the library come up with additional funding on its own. The goal is 50-50 matching from the library and a total goal of $5,000 raised including grant money.
In his grant application LeClair highlighted that there would be additional support from the Friends of the Lodi Public Library. Previously, the Lodi Public Library has received additional financial support from the American Library Association, Wisconsin Humanities, and The United Methodist Church.
When organizing the program, one asset has been proximity to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and experts available there through the Badger Talks bureau. According to LeClair, after last year's event, one participant, an anthropologist, was already enthusiastic to come back to take part in another panel.
There is an art to assembling a discussion panel, LeClair said, as you attempt to find good chemistry between participants and organizers, assemble people with different expertises and perspectives, and finding people who actively have something to say on the subject.
LeClair has been leaning more toward the area of political theorists, historians, and anthropologists.
"We’ll see," said LeClair. "I don’t know if we’ll have actual politicians. We’ll look for something a little bit more balanced–-I don’t want it to seem like it’s coming from one angle or another."
Decisions will start coming together after the new year, as attention begins to turn toward directly toward the summer programming schedule, which LeClair describes as a great way to do community outreach at a period of peak activity at the library.
"We’ve been trying to grow that summer reading each year," said LeClair. "We have an ambitious program this year, partially because money that was to go to the 2020 program was deferred. So money that was going to go to programs or an intern we were going to hire, I used to buy books and prizes, so it created this fun incentive program."