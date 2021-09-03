The Lake Melvin Yacht Club will be hosting Dane Oktoberfest on Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Bert Deans Park, 120 Railroad St., in Dane.

There will be a coed softball tournament, raffles, silent auction, food and beverages, and on Friday night a free movie, "Abominable," will be shown, and Saturday there will be a free bounce house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and children’s games from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a bags tournament with registration starting at 2:30 p.m.

Oktoberfest is the club’s main fundraiser for the non-profit organization that raises money for local families in need in the Dane, Waunakee and Lodi area. Please stop by for food and fun to support this great event.

