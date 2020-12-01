To complete the “Shop Local” events around the Lodi area this weekend, the Lodi Agricultural Fair is hosting a drive-through live Nativity scene at the fairgrounds.
The event, which runs from noon-4 p.m. on Dec. 6, will also act as a fundraiser and donation site for Reach Out Lodi and Lodi’s Santa Project.
For anyone visiting the Nativity scene who is able, they are encouraged to donate to either group as admittance.
The donation wish list for Reach Out Lodi includes food and personal items. The food items most needed by ROL include flour, sugar (granulated, brown and powdered), cooking oil, cereal, canned meats, soup (Progresso or Chunky Campbell’s), white or wheat sliced bread, peanut butter, jelly, jam and preserves (strawberry or grape), ketchup and mayonnaise.
The personal items most needed are household cleaning supplies, toilet bowl cleaner, bleach, disinfectant spray, hand soap, hand sanitizer, dish soap, laundry detergent, paper towels, 13- and 30-gallon garbage bags and personal care items.
The Lodi’s Santa Project is currently in need of monetary donations.
