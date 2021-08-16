The walkways throughout Goeres Park were filled with colorful chalk drawings on Friday, Aug. 13 thanks to “Chalk the Walk,” an event hosted by Reach Out Lodi.
The event featured Peter Davidson, a local chalk artist from Baraboo, who created a piece outside the entrance of the park. Once in the park, the sidewalks continued with chalk artwork from local youth, adults and families. Davidson would judge the work and pick winners in various age and group categories.
“I like these chalk events,” Davidson said. “Anyone can do it and get inspired.”
The large piece that Davidson worked on for about four or five hours was that of a duck, paying homage to Lodi’s mascot, Susie the Duck. It worked well as Susie the Duck Day were the following day in the city. The duck also followed a pattern for Davidson.
“I’ve been doing a lot of birds this year. I’ve done a rooster and an owl, so it went along with that theme, too,” Davidson said.
Davidson, who has years of experience in various art mediums began working with chalk 15 years ago. He said he simply tried it out one day and he liked the idea of it.
To create his duck, Davidson created an image and worked with it in editing software. He said he “messed around with it in Photoshop” to saturate the image and bring out different colors to “add life” to the piece.
While he normally does the head and eyes of pieces last, it was the first thing he tackled on Aug. 13 so people could see it come to life. Also, he usually incorporates some kind of background with his various pieces, but had limited time prior to the event.
Davidson said the piece that took him the longest to create was at a similar event in West Bend, outside the Museum of Wisconsin Art. There, a two-day chalk event is held, with Davidson creating a piece that took 16 hours to complete, spanning those two days.
His duck for Lodi’s Chalk the Walk event was done is a quarter of that time.
“This came together pretty fast,” Davidson said of his duck. “I’m pretty pleased with the duck. At the end, there was a lot of bleeding (of color).”
“I go back and add some more color to get that fuzzy effect,” he added, noting that there were some hints of purple and orange within the duck’s feathers.
Those who didn’t attend the event, may still be able to see Davidson’s creation outside the entrance to Goeres Park, provided rain and other factors haven't disturb it.
Davidson was glad that the weather was nice on Aug. 13, and into the weekend, preserving his artwork for several days. However, he said he’s used to some of his public displays not lasting long.
“I also do snow sculptures, so I’m used to pieces disappearing because of nature,” Davidson said.
To see artwork done by community members at the Chalk the Walk event, go to www.hngnews.com. To see more of Davidson’s work, visit www.peterdavidson.art.