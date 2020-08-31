A Curbside Dinner and Carpool Cinema event is planned as a fundraiser for the Lodi Agricultural Fair Sept. 12, with a rain date of Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m.

Dinner pickup will be at the fair kitchen. Cars will enter at Gate 1 on Fair Street of the Lodi Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $25 for adults, with a menu of a sliced beef or grilled children sandwich with sides and a cream puff or ice cream. For children, tickets are $5 and the menu includes a grilled cheese sandwich or hot dog with sides and ice cream. Meals will include a beverage of choice – milk, soda or water. And popcorn will be included.

All tickets should be purchased by Sept. 5. They will be sold at Vern’s Appliance Sales N Service on Main Street in Lodi. They will be reserve your menu choices, and this is why tickets must be purchased prior to the event. No tickets will be sold the night of the event, and no walk-ins are allowed as the event is following COVID-19 guidelines. This is an alcohol-free zone, so no alcohol or carry-ins are allowed.

