A Curbside Dinner and Carpool Cinema event is planned as a fundraiser for the Lodi Agricultural Fair Sept. 12, with a rain date of Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner pickup will be at the fair kitchen. Cars will enter at Gate 1 on Fair Street of the Lodi Fairgrounds.
Tickets are $25 for adults, with a menu of a sliced beef or grilled children sandwich with sides and a cream puff or ice cream. For children, tickets are $5 and the menu includes a grilled cheese sandwich or hot dog with sides and ice cream. Meals will include a beverage of choice – milk, soda or water. And popcorn will be included.
All tickets should be purchased by Sept. 5. They will be sold at Vern’s Appliance Sales N Service on Main Street in Lodi. They will be reserve your menu choices, and this is why tickets must be purchased prior to the event. No tickets will be sold the night of the event, and no walk-ins are allowed as the event is following COVID-19 guidelines. This is an alcohol-free zone, so no alcohol or carry-ins are allowed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.