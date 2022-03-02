Sheri Bircher, owner of Sheri Birchler Photography in Lodi, has always loved pets. So when the opportunity to help The Second Chance Fund presented itself, she jumped on it.
“The past couple of years have been especially hard for charities,” Birchler said in a news release. “So a group of photographers and I got together and decided to host a competition to find Columbia/Dane county’s Ulti-mutt Cutie as a way to help out The Second Chance Fund.”
The bracket style competition will be unleashed on Monday, March 14t with 16 dogs competing for exciting prizes from Rescued Woodworks (Waunakee), KD’s Bar & Grill (Lodi), Posh & Promo (Madison), Sakom Massage & Wellness (Lodi), Three Bats in a Belfry (Lodi), Mel’s Grooming (Lodi), American Family Insurance – Christina Smith-Gallagher (Lodi, Poynette, Madison), Buttercream Bakery (Lodi), and the ulti-mutt prize from Green Acres Pet Resort (DeForest). Each week, two dogs will face off in an online vote. Each week’s winner advances with the goal to be voted the Ulti-mutt Cutie of Columbia/Dane County. The winner will move on to a national competition.
Birchler will photograph 16 dogs for a $99 donation to The Second Chance Fund. The $99 donation includes a custom photographic acrylic key chain of the pup and a goodie bag of treats.
“It’s funny. Our pets are such important members of our families yet most of us don’t think to have a professional photo taken of them,” Birchler said. “The Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet made, by a professional who knows how to photograph pets, while also supporting The Second Chance Fund.”
Contact Birchler for video and photo opportunities the week of March 7.