Apple strudel

Apple strudel is a perfect fall pastry

 PHOTO CREDIT: www.JasonCoblentz.com

Thank you, summer. It's been a blast, but we're ready for that wonderful feeling when the leaves begin to change, temperatures drop, and the smell of woodsmoke and autumnal bliss fill the air.

As I contemplate the beginning of fall, I think of apple season, which means I have a burning desire to eat apple strudel. Which means I need to make one. Or maybe two. Are you with me?