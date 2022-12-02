Hot cocoa board

Try this chocolate twist on a charcuterie board

 PHOTO CREDIT: www.JasonCoblentz.com

You're familiar with charcuterie or cheese boards, right? Well, it's time for brie and crackers to step aside, because beautiful hot chocolate "charcuterie" boards are here.

What I love about the idea is it takes something simple -- a cup of hot cocoa -- and makes it an event.