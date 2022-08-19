Lemonade marinade

Try these lemonade marinades for chicken.

 PHOTO CREDIT: www.JasonCoblentz.com

I’m always on the lookout for inexpensive ingredients that can be used in lots of recipes. I’m especially happy when I find unexpected uses for a common ingredient. I was wandering the frozen foods aisle and did a double take on a can of frozen lemonade. The wheels began to turn.

I keep frozen juice concentrate in the freezer at all times. Lemonade is a particular favorite because it’s a useful ingredient for many different beverages and much more.