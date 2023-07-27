Whooping cranes
Buy Now

The tours will offer views of rare cranes, such as these whooping cranes.

 Contributed

The International Crane Foundation has planned a day of public tours as part of its annual Cranes of the World Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 12.

With doors open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the last entry at 4:30 p.m., the tours will offer views of all the world’s 15 crane species at the foundation’s headquarters in Baraboo.

  