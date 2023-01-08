 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

Westport Prairie-inspired poems help connect people to nature

Picnic on the prairie
Buy Now

A group is gathered at Westport Prairie, where a rare remnant prairie can be found. It inspired three poems by Lodi High School graduate Lisa Marie Brimmer.

 Mario Quintana

Natural places can inspire awe and serve as a muse for creative expression. And that creative expression, whether through poetry, music or visual arts—can also connect people with nature.

One of those natural places, the Westport Prairie, is among several celebrated with poetry for an anthology as part of a Writing the Lane project, aimed at helping land trusts showcase the significance of their conservation work.

Lisa Marie Brimmer
Buy Now

Lisa Marie Brimmer was paired with Groundswell Conservancy to write poems inspired by Westport Prairie. They live in Minneapolis with their wife, cat and dog.
Bur oak
Buy Now

A bur oak at Westport Prairie is featured in one of Lisa Marie Brimmer’s poems for the project.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred