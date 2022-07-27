AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional- grade Healthy Air solutions for the home since 1954 and its parent company Research Products Corporation (RPC), has completed a major renovation and remodel in the Madison suburb of Poynette, transforming the campus’ initial building which opened in 1962 and most recently used for storage and maintenance, into state-of-the-industry offices and gathering spaces.

Located at 300 E. John Street, the 16,000-square-foot space features a new secure entrance to the campus with 16 new cubicles, 16 new individual offices, two break rooms, a fitness room, a quiet room, three team flex spaces and four collaboration zones appropriate for spontaneous conferences, drop-in meetings, impromptu discussions, and other gatherings.