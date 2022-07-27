AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional- grade Healthy Air solutions for the home since 1954 and its parent company Research Products Corporation (RPC), has completed a major renovation and remodel in the Madison suburb of Poynette, transforming the campus’ initial building which opened in 1962 and most recently used for storage and maintenance, into state-of-the-industry offices and gathering spaces.
Located at 300 E. John Street, the 16,000-square-foot space features a new secure entrance to the campus with 16 new cubicles, 16 new individual offices, two break rooms, a fitness room, a quiet room, three team flex spaces and four collaboration zones appropriate for spontaneous conferences, drop-in meetings, impromptu discussions, and other gatherings.
“While we are headquartered in Madison, Poynette has become critical to our expansion to meet the enormous recent uptick in national interest in healthy indoor air,” said Dale Philippi, president and CEO of Research Products Corporation. “This renovation will help us meet this new demand and we are proud that we were able to repurpose an existing space. The remodel is a one-of-a-kind, multi-functional workspace and we’re thrilled to move in there.”
The renovation and remodel began in August 2021 and the plant leadership team, safety, human resources, and process engineering team moved in two weeks ago. The nine-month process included stripping the building down to its original columns and roof and building back a one-of-a-kind office space for RPC and AprilAire. Masonry stone exteriors were added, and the roof retrofitted. New, large windows were installed allowing plentiful natural light. The parking lot got a facelift with old asphalt removed and new asphalt installed, landscaping added, and a flexible outdoor patio.
“AprilAire’s commitment to its employees and investment in the spaces where we work is evident with this large renovation,” said AprilAire Talent Acquisition Manager Claudine Baccheschi. “We are creating a fresh new space to develop our current talent and expand on the opportunity to attract new personnel—this step not only supports our own business, but the Poynette community.”