Susie Wimmer Citizen of the Year

After three years of awards being announced online, Susie Wimmer is presented with a belated plaque for Citizen of the Year 2021 by the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce at their Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony.

 CONTRIBUTED/Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce

When the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Dinner and Awards Night, there were challenges, but participants were determined after a three-year wait.

"A lovely snowstorm showed up that night," said Chamber Executive Director Heidi LeHew, describing the March 9 event at the Dorf Haus Supper Club in Sauk City.  “This year we combined the Citizen of the Year with the Chamber Awards Dinner, so it was a house full of community members and business owners alike.”

2022 Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Awards

Award Recipient
Best Customer Service of 2022 Lodi Alpacas Uptown
New/Emerging Business of the Year LaGrotta Wine Bar
Non-Profit Organization of the Year Reach Out Lodi
Inspiring Person of the Year Heidi LeHew (Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce)
Small Business of the Year Buck's Garden
Medium Business of the Year Lodi Sausage & Meat Market
Large Business of the Year Lodi Valley Dental
Citizen of the Year 2020 Jim Ness
Citizen of the Year 2021 Susie Wimmer
Citizen of the Year Don & Tari Harmon