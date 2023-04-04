After three years of awards being announced online, Susie Wimmer is presented with a belated plaque for Citizen of the Year 2021 by the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce at their Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony.
When the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Dinner and Awards Night, there were challenges, but participants were determined after a three-year wait.
"A lovely snowstorm showed up that night," said Chamber Executive Director Heidi LeHew, describing the March 9 event at the Dorf Haus Supper Club in Sauk City. “This year we combined the Citizen of the Year with the Chamber Awards Dinner, so it was a house full of community members and business owners alike.”
Despite the heavy snow arriving at the same time, about 150 area community members showed up to celebrate accomplishments of the past year, and in some cases, the past three years.
The last in-person award show hosted by the Chamber was in 2019, with subsequent events done virtually in light of COVID concerns at the time.
In addition to combining the Chamber business awards with the Citizen of the Year awards, the process for the event has also been changed. While in previous years Chamber members would nominate businesses for awards, which would then be voted on by the Chamber's Board of Directors, this year Chamber members at large voted at the dinner, with winners announced that night.
Upon arriving at Dorf Haus, attendees found that the ballroom had been decorated with live plants in almost every corner.
“This year’s theme was ‘growing together,’" said LeHew, "so we had lots of live plants, and everybody got a little seed packet, and we hoped to remind everybody how much more we can accomplish when we work together.”