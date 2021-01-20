Lodi residents can soon contribute to local nonprofits by simply conserving energy at home. The City of Lodi is one of two Wisconsin communities participating in the new Save to Give Challenge offered by FOCUS ON ENERGY.
Starting Jan. 25, the Save to Give Challenge will offer new ways to save energy, save money, and make a difference in the community. By changing a few habits at home, residents can lower their energy bills while helping raise up to $25,000 for three local nonprofits: Reach Out Lodi, Prairie Valley Resale Store, and the Lodi Parent Teacher Organization.
Focus on Energy’s Save to Give Challenge aligns with the City of Lodi’s long-term goals to reduce energy consumption and support local growth. “Save to Give is a perfect fit for Lodi as an environmentally conscious community,” explained Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd. “This initiative gives each of us an opportunity to save energy and money in our own homes while driving donations to vital nonprofits that serve our community.”
“To maximize our donation to local charities, we need high participation,” said Groves Lloyd. “So, the City is proud to offer a bonus donation of up to $2,100 to encourage households to sign up!” Once 100 households enroll in the challenge, the City will donate $900 to be split among the three charities. If 250 households sign up the City will donate $2,100, $700 for each of the three charities.
Participation is easy. Residential electric customers can sign up online with MyAccount at myaccount.lodiutilities.org. After enrolling, residents select the nonprofit they want to support. MyAccount also lets participants track their energy use so they can see the monthly impact of their energy-saving efforts while learning how to save even more.
During one 8-week campaign this winter and another this summer, participants will learn to adopt no- and low-cost energy-saving practices and track their progress. Eligible activities include the simple – like turning off lights in empty rooms, to the more robust – like installing a smart thermostat.
Lodi Utilities electric customers can register on MyAccount today and enroll in the Save to Give Challenge starting Jan. 25.
