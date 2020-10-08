The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is opening up a second phase of We’re All in Small Business Grants, making available more than $50 million of additional federal CARES Act funding to Wisconsin businesses hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re All In Small Business Grants of $5,000 are available through this Phase 2 program to Wisconsin businesses with more than $0 but less than $1 million annual revenues (gross receipts less returns and allowances) and one to 50 full-time equivalent employees in 2019. Additional eligibility requirements apply.

Applications for We’re All In Small Business – Phase 2 Grants will be accepted starting 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

For more information about the eligibility requirements and limitations of the We’re All In Small Business – Phase 2 Grants, vist revenue.wi.gov.

Load comments