A $78,518 bid was awarded Tuesday for a portion of a $253,000 underground electrical project in the City of Lodi on Elizabeth and Clark streets.
“Most of the outages we’ve had in the last seven to eight years have been in that neighborhood,” said Terry Weter, director of operations for the city’s public works department.
The city’s common council unanimously approved the quote from J&R Underground to provide directional drilling for the project, which will supply underground 3-Phase power to Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing.
The project has been in the works for the past five years, but the city hasn’t been able to get it into its budget.
Weter explained that it involves converting overhead lines to underground. The goal is to improve service.
The directional drilling part of the project is the only one that went out for bid and is anticipated to start the first week of August, according to Weter. The rest of the work will be handled by the city’s electric crew. No end date has been set, as the city has a small three-man crew working on it and other issues could arise that may impact the project.
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd asked if there were additional expenses. Weter said most materials have been purchased already, with Mayor Lloyd noting the savings generated by rolling the expenses into one project.
Radar speed signs
The council also passed a resolution to amend the 2021 general fund budget to pay for a $6,500 radar speed sign for Lodi Street.
Residents had expressed concerns about traffic speeds on the street and raised $3,000 for the signs. The city made a general fund budget alteration of $2,819 to help cover the expense.
Permit approvals
Applications for special event permits were approved for National Night Out, the Youth Duckling Triathlon, Chalk the Walk, the FFA Alumni Pull and Derby and Brew-B-Que.
National Night Out is scheduled for Aug. 30, and it’s a night for the community to interact with First Responders and other community groups and services. It will take place at Habermann Park and Goeres Park, from Main Street to Fair Street and Pond Street.
The Youth Duckling Triathlon will take place Aug. 7, with a rain date of Aug. 8. It is expected that there will be 30-50 participants. The site is the outdoor pool at Goeres Park on Fair Street. The swimming portion of the event will be at the outdoor pool, with the route for the fun bike ride going from Fair Street to Pond Street and back, from Fair Street to Elizabeth Street and back and Fair, Pond and Elizabeth and back on Fair. The short running routes are all in the park. Training is Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13, is the date slated for Chalk the Walk, sponsored by Reach Out Lodi. The event will include chalk drawing, face painting, balloon making, music, food, and drink. It will take place at Goeres Park from 4-7 p.m. Sidewalk squares are available for rent for $5 each and attendees can meet chalk artist Peter Davidson. At 7 p.m., Davidson will judge the squares and announce the winners.
The FFA Alumni Pull and Derby will take place Aug. 13 and 14, respectively, at the Lodi Fairgrounds, with 100 participants, 800 spectators and 500 vehicles expected.
Brew-B-Que is slated for Sept. 18, and Hwy. 113, or Main Street, will need to be shut down. Between 300-500 spectators are expected.