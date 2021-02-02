Ripp Farm

Ripp Farms LLC, located on County Highway V in Lodi, was second place in the Early Soybean Yieldmaster category as part of the Dairyland Seed Yieldmaster annual contest.

 Adam Lindemer

Dairyland Seed recently announced the National and State winners for its annual Corn and Soybean Yieldmaster Contests. 

Lodi’s Ripp Farms LLC took second place in the Wisconsin Early Soybean Yieldmasters category with 78 bushels per acre. First place went to the farm of Michael and Tim Mader from Menasha with 87.2 bushels per acre.

Other state categories, with the top two places listed, were:

Wisconsin Early Corn Yieldmasters

First Place — Shallow Sales, Lena, 236.08 bushels per acre. 

Second Place — Norstad Farms, Manitowoc, 230.53 bushels per acre.

Wisconsin Late Corn Yieldmasters

First Place — Daniel & Cherrie Johnson, Evansville, 290.79 bushels per acre.

Second Place — Ryan Crane & Rob Crane Jr., Burlington, 285.0 bushels per acre.

Wisconsin Late Soybean Yieldmasters

First Place — Terry & Tyler Engen, Brodhead, 81.85 bushels per acre.

Second Place — Moravits Farms, Inc., Bloomington, 75.03 bushels per acre.

The title of National Corn Yieldmaster was awarded to Edge of Night Farms LLC of Stockton, Illinois with a yield of 330.34 bushels per acre. Koberg Bros. were named the National Soybean Yieldmaster with a yield of 114.23 bushels per acre.

"We are very proud to be a part of helping our Yieldmasters achieve these outstanding yields,” said Gary Leeper, General Manager of Dairyland Seed. “It is because of growers like these that the future for agriculture is bright as is our ability to continue feeding the growing world population.”

