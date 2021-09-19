The Wisconsin Economic Development Association unveiled 2021 Community and Economic Development Award (CEDA) winners at the annual CEDA Awards ceremony that was held Sept. 15, at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison.
The CEDA Awards was established by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA) to recognize businesses, projects, and organizations that are making significant contributions to Wisconsin’s economy.
“Economic developers and the businesses and entrepreneurs they work with daily are the unsung heroes of the economy. They work tirelessly to help make their communities thrive, and the CEDA Awards represent a special night where their efforts and achievements are celebrated,” said WEDA President and CEO Mary Perry. “WEDA was thrilled to partner with the Wisconsin Counties Association and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to present the CEDA Awards and recognize the businesses and organizations across the state committed to advancing the economy,”
Awards were given in the following six categories at the 2021 CEDA Awards ceremony: Business Retention and Expansion; Economic Development Initiative; Economic Driver; Public Private Partnership; Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse; and Talent Attraction.
Business Retention & Expansion – This award honors innovative economic development projects where communities have successfully mobilized to help retain and potentially expand the operations of an existing business critical to the economic vitality of the community.
Winner: Attwill Medical Solutions – Attwill is a life science manufacturing company bringing critical manufacturing back to central Wisconsin. Founded in Lodi, in 2017, the company produces a wide range of products such as rapid COVID tests, second-generation COVID vaccines, and innovative pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Attwill added to its staff at a time of hiring freezes across the country and halted its traditional production to produce hand sanitizer to help protect frontline workers during the pandemic. Attwill intends to further increase its position in Wisconsin’s manufacturing and biotechnology industries.