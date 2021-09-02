The Rock N Wool Winery in Poynette, the Dorf Haus Supper Club in Roxbury, and Pure Wellness Chiropractic were recently voted some of the top businesses in the Madison area, according to a recent public poll on Madison.com.
Winners were announced Sunday, Aug. 29.
Rock N Wool Winery was voted Best Winery, with Wollersheim Winery & Distillery in Prairie du Sac and Drumlin Ridge Winery in Waunakee both earning Favorites — which acts as second and third place.
Rock N Wool is owned by husband-wife pair Shaun Lapacek and Maria Guerra Lapacek.
“We are thrilled to have won this prestigious award,” Shaun said in a winery news release. “While we are a relatively new winery, we have worked quite hard the last eight years to make the best Wisconsin wines, and create a relaxing, family atmosphere to enjoy our wines.”
Maria added, “A special thanks goes out to our greater Rock N Wool community — our neighbors, loyal customers, excellent staff, and all of our friends and family who nominated and voted for us.”
The win for Rock N Wool represents a significant and meaningful victory for the family-run establishment. The winery is one of the few in the state that grows, produces and bottles wines exclusively made from Wisconsin-grown grapes.
“Winning the award shows that we are making a product that people really like, and what is so gratifying is that we are able to do it in a manner that highlights the terroir of Wisconsin,” Shaun Lapacek said. “Our goal is to be respectful to our beliefs about the nature of wine, and what a winery means to the community.”
Newly opened Pure Wellness Chiropractic in Madison, owned and operated by Poynette High School graduate Dr. Mike Presser, was voted as Favorite among Best Chiropractic Practice.
“It’s really nice to be recognized with the other two businesses (winner, Madison Chiropractic and other favorite, LSM Chiropractic),” Presser said. “Those two have, I believe, over 20 locations combined in the Madison area, so to be mentioned with them is a tremendous honor.”
Presser opened the business just a few months ago.
“We’re new, and we’re helping people become healthier versions of themselves,” Presser said. “The practice is growing and people are seeing the results. It’s great to do good within the community.”
There was a total of 3,891 nominations across 10 main categories ranging from apparel stores, restaurants, people, services and more. There were 105,277 votes cast and 132 winners (one per specific category). There were also 268 Favorites named.
The Dorf Haus in Roxbury was voted the winner of Best Buffet. The German-style supper club also earned Favorites in the categories of Best Fish Fry and Best Waitstaff.