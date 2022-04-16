A dog groomer who was forced to close her Waunakee shop after her lease ended in 2021 has reopened in a new Lodi location.
Kathy Ebben was set to reopen Ship Shape Pet Grooming, LLC, at 216 South Main St., Unit D, in Lodi last week.
“I’m excited to be reopening. It’s been far too long to not be working,” Ebben said.
Ebben operated Ship Shape Grooming on Waunakee's Main Street for 19 years until it closed last September.
She said she found the new location around Thanksgiving, but the opening was delayed by a spike in COVID-19 cases. The new location is larger, allowing her to teach obedience classes in a small training center, as well, and it was built out to suit the business, she said.
“The landlord’s been really great, and the community has been welcoming,” Ebben added.
Ebben plans to maintain the scheduling she had in place, with clients dropping off dogs between 7:30-8:30 a.m. and picking them up after work at 5 p.m. She plans to begin accepting credit and debit cards, she said.
Due to medical reasons, Ebben is no longer able to groom very large dogs, such as St. Bernards, she said, calling them “XXL dogs.” Other medium-to-large and smaller breeds are welcome.
Ebben said once she is settled into the new location, she plans to host an open house.
Anyone wishing to contact Ebben can call (608) 592-0202. Information about the business can also be found on the Ship Shape Facebook page.