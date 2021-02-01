Businesses in the City of Lodi will be allowed to have small to large projecting signs without needing a conditional use permit. The Lodi Common Council approved an amendment to its sign ordinance at a Jan. 19 meeting. The Plan Commission gave its approval for the amendment change a week prior.
The previous ordinance required conditional use permits for all projecting signs, no matter the size. Under the requirement, businesses “did not have any incentive to install smaller, more visually attractive signs.”
The amended changes has the ordinance now say that for all projecting signs, a maximum of one square foot of sign area for every foot of business frontage, up to 12-square feet, is allowed by right. A conditional use permit is then required for any projecting sign ranging from 13-square feet to 64-square feet in size. This new amendment removes the conditional use permit for any sign that is 12-square feet or smaller.
In the guidelines from the city’s Main Street Corridor Plan, it states that the city should “favor sign standards that reduce clutter and encourage more aesthetically pleasing signs” and “do not favor large pole signs, of metal and plastic, with multiple messages.”
On Lodi’s Main Street, the projecting signs outside of Grit and Cottage House Primitives were two examples given by Zoning Administrator Steve Tremlett that the corridor plan recommends. He also used the projecting sign outside of Milestone Investment Management on Main Street as an example of the maximum size of sign allowed by right — not needing a conditional use permit.
“MSA feels that allowing small projecting signs by right, without a conditional use permit, is a way to encourage business owners in the downtown area to follow the Corridor Plan’s recommendations,” Tremlett said in a memo. “These changes will also decrease staff and Commission workloads, and reduce the number of required public hearings, which will save the city money.”
