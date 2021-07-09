On July 3, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) revoked the wholesale auto dealer licenses of six Columbia County dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington.
The dealers include: Moore Auto Group LLC; Motor Werks Chicago LLC; Prime Time Automotive LLC; R L Cars LLC; Super Auto Inc.; and ZMK Auto LLC.
The licenses were revoked for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.
DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility.
WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates, and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.