From an early age, Mike Presser knew he wanted to help people in some fashion.
Then, while in college at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, the Poynette native and 2009 PHS graduate figured out in what capacity he’d be able to provide that help — chiropractic care.
It was during college that he met a chiropractor, leading him to the decision to join that field.
“At first, I always knew I wanted to help people,” Dr. Presser said. “Then I met a chiropractor through college. I shadowed him and watched miracles happen in his office. That inspired me, and made me want to be a part of that.”
Now, Presser begins the newest chapter of his life as he recently opened his own business — Pure Wellness Chiropractic. The doors to his clinic opened May 17. Presser will start out as the only chiropractor, with the hopes of adding to his practice in the future.
“I decided to take that leap,” Presser said of opening his own business, whose focus will be on prenatal, pediatric and family wellness care.
“I thought that now was the time to go all in and help as many people as I can,” he added.
Presser also went through his own struggles with injuries while playing soccer in college.
“I had a hip injury,” Presser said. “It was awful. I was always in pain and I was in my 20s. I just thought it was normal and not a big deal. The whole ‘no pain, no gain,’ saying … there could not be a worse statement.”
After the injury, Presser took hope in everything the doctors told him to do. He was given pills, did physical therapy and stretching, and even had surgery, according to his biography on the Pure Wellness Chiropractic website.
However, none of that made Presser feel completely healthy.
“I was in complete disbelief, I never once could say that I felt 100% and was often in excruciating pain,” he states. “Fast forward a year later, I met an incredible chiropractor and decided to start care. After arriving, I was in complete disbelief as I watched patient after patient come in and out of the doctors practice because everyone left happy. This was something that I had never seen or experienced with doctor visits, ever!”
He states that was the day he discovered a true, natural and wholesome healthcare profession where both the doctor and patients were happy.
“I couldn’t believe what I was experiencing, I was talking with people who were both excited and happy to be at their doctor’s office,” the post continues. “Parents were bringing in their children and getting adjusted to help them with all kinds of health issues. The better part is they were all happy and getting incredible results. That day changed my life forever. I made up my mind to become a specific chiropractor, no matter how challenging it would be to do so. It was so incredibly different from everything else I had experienced that it inspired and attracted me.”
Outside of focusing on prenatal and pediatric care, Presser’s practice will also specialize in back, shoulder and neck pain, as well as sciatica and headache problems, and sports, work and personal injuries.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” Presser said about starting his own business. “My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”
Presser graduated from UW-Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, with an emphasis in Healthcare Business. He then received his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Davenport, Iowa’s Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2018.
“While (at Palmer), I was exposed to the profession's best doctors and mentors which I am truly grateful for,” Presser’s bio reads. “Ever since my first year at Palmer College of Chiropractic, I have continued to grow my education in family wellness care.”
Presser is also a member of the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) — the largest pediatric association in the profession. He has practiced around where he grew up and made the decision to remain in the Madison area when choosing to open his own clinic.
“My passion for pediatric and family wellness has led me all over the country in order to best serve the community of Madison,” Presser’s bio said.
Presser chose to specialize in prenatal and pediatric care because he saw what it did firsthand. His wife, Jackie, went through chiropractic treatments while pregnant with the couple’s now one-year-old daughter, who has also continued to receive treatments of her own since being born. Mike said that he and Jackie had questions asked by family, friends and others of the process.
“There were a lot of positive benefits,” Mike Presser said. “It blew me away. It blew my wife away.”
What impressed the Pressers the most was how everything translated when it came time for Jackie to give birth to their daughter.
“First labors typically last longer (than any future labors),” Presser said. “From the time my wife’s water broke to delivering the baby, it was less than three hours.”
Presser knew that now was the right time to begin his practice, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Presser said that he had absolutely no reservations about going through the process to begin his business when he did.
“(The pandemic) added some challenges, but there was no hesitation,” he said. “You have to embrace the unknown. I wanted to provide help and support to people. I know I’m helping people live healthier and happier lives. I kept that at my core.”
According to his biography page on his website, throughout his practices, he has heard patients tell him how chiropractic care has been a miracle cure, positively impacting all of those around them.
“Every day, the results we get in the office through specific chiropractic care amazes me, and I make it my mission as a chiropractor to show up every day, dedicated to bringing hope and results to you and your families,” Presser states. “You deserve it. Your children deserve it. We all deserve specific chiropractic wellness care.”
For more information about Presser’s clinic, go to www.purewellnesschiro.com or check out its Facebook page by searching Pure Wellness Chiropractic. Contact the office at 608-535-9620 or at info@purewellnesschiro.com. More information on the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association can be found at www.icpa4kids.com.