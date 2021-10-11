The Poynette Area Public Library is set to celebrate its 80th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 15. The celebration will run during the library’s hours of operation, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m., there will be a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the addition of a pergola located behind the library.
Library Director Jodi Bailey has invited Library Board President Jason Koopmans and Village Administrator Craig Malin to say a few words.
All are invited to help the library celebrate its milestone anniversary throughout the day by stopping in and joining the fun. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided by the Friends of the Poynette Library.
Library’s history
The Poynette Public Library first opened in October 1941 under the sponsorship of the Poynette Women’s Club in an annex of the telephone company on the corner of Main and Seward Streets. Most of its 850 volumes were donated, and it was open for eight hours each week.
In 1954, the collection was moved across the street to the first floor of the Kerr Building on North Main. In the winter of 1963, it was again moved, to the Village Hall, in space originally used as a community hall and gymnasium.
The library became a joint library in June 1965 when the Women's Club entered into an agreement with the villages of Poynette and Arlington, as well as the townships of Dekorra, Lowville, and Arlington. Monetary support was based on population. The joint agreement was formally terminated by Poynette on Jan. 15, 1993.
The current library is located at 118 North Main Street. This single-story building, constructed in 1966, housed a portion of a hardware business owned by Joseph Brendel from 1946-93.
As part of the expansion of the current library in 2014, the library and Jamieson building were put on the same parcel. On April 1, 2013, the Village Board agreed to donate the Jamieson building to the library for use as an expansion for the children’s area and to create a meeting room.
In the fall of 2013, a capital campaign was launched by the Friends of the Library with a goal of raising $100,000 and renovation on the historic Jamieson Building began in February 2014. It was completed in June 2014. The expansion added 1,700 square feet to the 3,500 square feet of the existing library.