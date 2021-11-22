Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery’s St. Saviour, Camembert-style cheese received a Bronze award at the World Cheese Awards, held at the Palace de Exposiciones in Oviedo, Spain on Nov. 3.
“If there is an Olympics for cheese makers, this is it,” said Sandy Speich, Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery director. “We knew our St. Saviour cheese could compete on the world stage,” but to receive this coveted award is the ultimate seal of approval coming from the world’s top judges,” she added.
In its 33rd year, the World Cheese Awards received a record 4,079 cheese entries from 45 countries for this year’s competition. Established cheesemaking nations including the U.S., France, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland were represented along with new entries from India, Guatemala, Japan, and Colombia. All cheese entries were judged on appearance, texture, aroma and flavor by 250 expert judges representing 38 countries.
Milk for Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery brand cheese comes exclusively from the Hoard’s Dairyman Farm in Fort Atkinson. “We were confident the milk from our Guernsey herd would make exceptional cheese, but the flavor, texture and yield surpassed all expectations,” said Brian Knox, President of the W.D. Hoard Company. “Our St. Saviour is made by master cheesemaker, Jon Metzig, and is named for a coastal parish on the Isle of Guernsey. The cheese is rich and buttery with a creamy core inside a brilliant white rind,” Knox added.
Visit HoardsCreamery.com to learn more and for a list of specialty cheese stores carrying Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery brand cheese.
In 1870, W.D. Hoard, pioneering dairy farmer, publisher, and former Governor of Wisconsin, launched a movement to promote and improve dairy farming that signaled the beginning of the modern dairy industry. His legacy of providing dairy producers with education and guidance continues today through his magazine, Hoard’s Dairyman. Today the Hoard’s Dairyman Farm is home to an award-winning herd of Guernsey cows and is registered as a national historic site.