The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of these Columbia County dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements:

— Unique Auto Sales LLC

— Quality Control Imports LLC

— J and H Motors LLC

— Alnadi Auto Imports LLC

DMV’s Dealers and Agents Section determined that each dealer listed above violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility. The license revocations took effect Friday, April 16.                                      

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.

Tags

Load comments