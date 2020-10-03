Prairie du Sac’s River Arts, Inc. is hosting a virtual art exhibit featuring two award-winning artists this fall. “Force of Nature” is an online show featuring jewelry artist Georgia Weithe, of Lone Rock, and watercolorist Helen Klebesadel, of Madison. Both artists are recognized nationally for their excellent work in their respective fields.
Weithe and Klebesadel are making art reflective of the times we are in; powerful, emotional, and in the end, a product of nature itself. Weithe works in pure silver, goldsmithing, and with precious stones; materials pulled from the earth. Klebesadel works in watercolors, using water and pigment to create emotional paintings that reflect the current state of our environment. The two artists collaborated on a combined piece to be revealed as part of the feature.
The exhibit will be held online at www.riverartsinc.org until Dec. 31. Visitors can view the artwork, read about the artists, and purchase their favorites all online. Join the artists for a live Q&A discussion presented through Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. More info about how to log into the Q&A is available on the website.
Contact Gallery Manager Kristina Coopman with any questions at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org or call 608-643-5215.
