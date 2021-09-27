To help celebrate Pork Month, the public is encouraged to take part in the Wisconsin Pork Association Cele-BRAT October Pork Month. All are invited to participate in a brat tour of Wisconsin, which includes Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market.

Meat processors throughout the state will be distributing punch cards to win a tailgating package and chance to win a half of a hog. You can ask about receiving a punch card from any of the listed meat shops below. This is a chance to take a drive through Wisconsin to see the fall colors and support local farmers and their businesses.

To participate, follow these three easy steps:

— Visit one of the participating locations and pick up a punch card;

— Get your punch card stamped after purchasing Wisconsin Brats at a minimum of three different locations; and

— After getting all 5 brats stamped, mail you card to the Wisconsin Pork Association by Nov. 15

The half of a hog is the top prize, while other prizes include a $100, and $50 gift card to the place of your choice.

Participating meat shops around the state include:

— Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market

— Prem Meats (Prairie du Sac and Spring Green)

— The Conscious Carnivore (Madison)

— Stoddard's Meat Market (Cottage Grove)

— Straka Meats (Plain)

— Hoesly Meats (New Glarus)

— Pernat Haase Meats (Juneau)

— Richland Locker Co. (Richland Center)

— Wisconsin River Meats (Mauston)

— Integrity Meats (Elroy)

— Sorg's Quality (Darien)

— Becks Meat (Oshkosh and Kaukauna)

— Meat Shopp (Lancaster)

— Lake Geneva Country Meats

— People’s Meat Market (Stevens Point)

— Miesfeld’s Meat Market (Sheboygan)

— Falls Meat Service (Pigeon Falls)

— Strum Locker (Strum)

