To help celebrate Pork Month, the public is encouraged to take part in the Wisconsin Pork Association Cele-BRAT October Pork Month. All are invited to participate in a brat tour of Wisconsin, which includes Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market.
Meat processors throughout the state will be distributing punch cards to win a tailgating package and chance to win a half of a hog. You can ask about receiving a punch card from any of the listed meat shops below. This is a chance to take a drive through Wisconsin to see the fall colors and support local farmers and their businesses.
To participate, follow these three easy steps:
— Visit one of the participating locations and pick up a punch card;
— Get your punch card stamped after purchasing Wisconsin Brats at a minimum of three different locations; and
— After getting all 5 brats stamped, mail you card to the Wisconsin Pork Association by Nov. 15
The half of a hog is the top prize, while other prizes include a $100, and $50 gift card to the place of your choice.
Participating meat shops around the state include:
— Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market
— Prem Meats (Prairie du Sac and Spring Green)
— The Conscious Carnivore (Madison)
— Stoddard's Meat Market (Cottage Grove)
— Straka Meats (Plain)
— Hoesly Meats (New Glarus)
— Pernat Haase Meats (Juneau)
— Richland Locker Co. (Richland Center)
— Wisconsin River Meats (Mauston)
— Integrity Meats (Elroy)
— Sorg's Quality (Darien)
— Becks Meat (Oshkosh and Kaukauna)
— Meat Shopp (Lancaster)
— Lake Geneva Country Meats
— People’s Meat Market (Stevens Point)
— Miesfeld’s Meat Market (Sheboygan)
— Falls Meat Service (Pigeon Falls)
— Strum Locker (Strum)