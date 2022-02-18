The City of Lodi Common Council has reached an agreement to install the first public electric vehicle charging station in cooperation with the Bushnell Ford dealership.
The resolution passed on Wednesday evening, with the city agreeing to work with dealership owner Bruce Bushnell to pay $2,000 toward the charging station and remaining costs provided by the city through a WPPI Energy grant and WPPI Community contribution funding.
“It has been a 12-month project for me,” Bushnell said in an interview the next day. The impetus for the project, according to Bushnell came from a Ford company mandate requiring electric vehicle charging at dealerships.
“Sure, I could have done my franchise agreement with just an exterior charger on the wall,” said Bushnell, “but I decided that I wanted to go one step farther and I got 100% cooperation from the mayor.”
At the Common Council WPPI Senior Energy Services Manager Anna Stieve explained that one of the nearest comparisons would be a vehicle charging station in Prairie du Sac owned by a local utilities provider set up near an eagle watching area, next to the public library. Installed about a year ago, the station had 98 charges in 2021, mostly unique (not repeating) drivers.
One of the benefits of installing a charging station, is that the city would also be the recipient of any income from those using the station, however Stieve told the board that Village of Prairie du Sac officials were “not expecting this to be a big cash cow for them,” looking at it more as a public service.
In November auto manufacturers Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, and Chinese manufacturer BYD pledged to stop selling gas and diesel vehicles by 2040, and by 2035 in certain major markets. They were joined in a similar promise by 30 national governments. Those not participating in the agreement included the United States, China and Japan, and the companies Toyota, Volkwagen, and Nissan-Renault.
The change has been a long time coming, according to Bushell, with fervent supporters of electric vehicles and equally enthusiastic opponents.
“It’s an industry in its infancy, this charger in five years could be totally outdated, I don’t have a clue,” said Bushnell. “I’ve been here forever–50 years–and long before I was here, what was the first thing that came to a city or a village? Gasoline. It was a huge deal no one had seen or heard of such a thing…Well, that’s filling the tank up with fossil fuel, the only difference is that it is filling your tank up with electrons. So, I wanted to be the first one in the city of Lodi to have an electric charger where a customer can stop.”
Lodi Common Council members were open about the risks involved in anticipating wide technological and economic changes, with council member Mike Goethel saying, “I understand all the complexities, and it’s messy, but I think we should move forward with this.”
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd highlighted that despite the unknowns that the city would be providing minimal up front charges to get two level-two chargers.
“Honestly in three years, it may be obsolete and we’re moving on to another kind of charger,” said Groves Lloyd. “So much of what we’re doing with electric vehicles and electric vehicle infrastructure, we are banking on technology that isn’t even in existence yet. As we move toward carbon-neutrality as a nation, it’s a 'lick-and-a-promise' and we have to have faith that the technology is going to keep up with needs.”
Council member Nick Strasser specifically took issue with the idea that the city would be taking part in a commercial enterprise, in setting a price for vehicle charging, and effecting the local market.
In the future, Bushnell said that he could imagine people pulling off the interstate to charge their vehicle in Lodi, waiting in the dealership with TV, complementary popcorn and soda or coffee, or taking a stroll downtown to shop or stop somewhere to eat. In a similar vein, he expects local Kwik Trips and BP stations to adopt electric charging, with their business models being less based on energy sales than encouraging visitors to stop in to buy other things in the store.
The resolution passed in the Common Council by a vote of four to one, with Nick Strasser voting against and Peter Tonn not present, though cited as being supportive of the measure.
Now that the city’s support is confirmed, Bushnell said that equipment is en route with utilities ready to do the installation.
Council member Tim Ripp, attending remotely, spoke up toward the end of the discussion to say that it appeared that there was consensus that electric vehicles were an inevitability, but with disagreement in the best way to approach and that the process, in this case, was less than ideal and any similar agreements should be handled differently going into the future.
“But I also feel like this is a huge benefit for our community as we,” said Ripp, recognizing the legitimate concerns aired by Strasser. “All-in-all this is the future, this is progress, whether we like it or not, so let’s roll the dice and see how it shakes out.”