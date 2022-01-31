Terry Kippley, a 1982 graduate of Lodi High School, has been named President of the Council of Producers and Distributors of Agrotechnology (CPDA), based in Arlington, Virginia.
“I am excited to welcome Terry as a vital member of our CPDA team to lead the organization as it enters its 35th year as the advocate and voice for the adjuvant, inert and post-patent crop protection industry,” said Tim Dlabaj, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Terry brings over three decades of experience in the agriculture sector and is well-positioned to lead the organization’s efforts to continue its strategic imperatives of Advocacy, Community, and Education (ACE) addressing critical issues impacting our industry.”
Kippley brings more than 35 years of experience in the agriculture industry, both domestic and international. Most recently, he was president of Aceto Agricultural Chemicals and a long-term board member and past president of the Mid America CropLife Association. Kippley began his career at Monsanto in field sales, followed by product, sales, and business management roles at Oil-Dri Corporation.
During his career with Aceto Agricultural Chemicals Corporation, Kippley led expansion of the EPA post-patent pesticide active-ingredient molecule portfolio and profitability. Key to this success was developing long-term partnerships with Chinese and Indian suppliers, establishing sales relationships with U.S. distributors, and fostering geographic expansion internationally while working through complex regulatory environments.
Kippley, son of Lodi's Lloyd and Edi Kippley, was raised as a sixth-generation dairy farmer in Wisconsin and earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago.
“I’m very excited to be joining CPDA as President,” Kippley said. “I look forward to leveraging my commercial operations and regulatory experience to address industry challenges and help create opportunities to benefit our members.”