After advertising the availability of its new Reserve “Class B” liquor license, the village received just one application. It was from Scott and Krista Adams, who operate Whispering Pines Event Center.
The Adamses have lived in the area for 26 years, but have operated Whispering Pines since April 2019 from the building that was once Bethel Lutheran Church. The 7,000-square foot event center conducts a variety of events throughout the year, ranging from weddings, funeral luncheons, prom, Christmas parties and more.
Since opening, it has been missing one thing — a liquor license. The village only had so many license to offer, and have been at its maximum allotment — that is until the most recent census numbers saw Poynette grow just enough for the village to qualify for this Reserve license. The Poynette Village Board approved the license for Whispering Pines at its Feb. 28 meeting.
Village President Diana Kaschinske was initially concerned at the large price tag for the license, thinking that the Reserve license was similar to the other licenses.
Village Attorney Chris Hughes said that other municipalities have had the same concerns as Kaschinske, but the entire state is now under the same law, regarding the $10,000 cost of this particular license. He said it was a way to make sure that every municipality was on a level playing field and that no one was cutting corners.
With the application, Krista Adams also wrote the village a two-paged typed letter, describing the couples’ background, how they came about starting Whispering Pines and what having a liquor license would mean going forward.
Adams said that the past two years have been tough, but making it through the COVID-19 pandemic has been a proud moment for the event center that depends on large groups gathering indoors.
Adams said that having a liquor license now allows Whispering Pines new opportunities, especially during the winter months between Christmas and the start of the typical wedding season. Adams said the center would like to host a bags tournament, a catered dinner with dueling pianos or even a comedian. Due to not being allowed to serve its own alcohol, Adams said these ideas just have not been feasible due to its limited leftover income.
“While there are several reasons why we feel that Whispering Pines would be the best choice for the new license, one clearly stands out,” Krista stated in the letter. “We have a unique business unlike any other in Poynette, which does not compete with, but actually complements a multitude of other existing businesses.”
”We add value to all businesses instead of pulling it away,” she added as she also spoke in front of the Village Board at the Feb. 28 meeting. She noted that for the multiple weddings the center hosts, couples often use The Green Stem for floral arrangements and White Willow Studios or A Thousand Words Photography for photos. She said they use several other Poynette businesses while in town for their event, too.
“We’re frequently recommending our local bars to couples and groups looking for a place to go when the reception ends, or to get a bite to eat after a tour,” Adams wrote. She added that certain couples like to get ‘a feel for the community.’
Adams said that the average wedding at Whispering Pines brings in about 200 guests, including many from outside the Poynette area. Adams has spoken to people from India, Pakistan and others from around the country. She added that a couple from Las Vegas used the facility because Poynette is the middle ground for their families in northern Wisconsin and Chicago. The venue has hosted LGBTQ weddings and have more scheduled.
“We strive to provide an experience for each and every guest that presents Poynette in only the best light and makes them want to come back again,” Adams said in her letter.
Since opening, Whispering Pines had allowed wedding couples to provide their own alcohol and not charge their guests. And while doing that, the Adamses have provided licensed bartenders to ensure state laws are being followed. Scott and Krista Adams have each recently completed the Responsible Beverage Server Training Course and will obtain their operator licenses.
Krista Adams was proud to note that there have been no incidents requiring law enforcement on the premises during any of the past events.
Whispering Pines has a bar in its large room that can seat up to 300 guests. Adams wrote that alcohol will be stored in a locked utility room or in cabinets and refrigerators behind the bar when the venue is not in use.
“You’ve brought a lot to the community and you are appreciated more than you know,” Kaschinske said of the approval.
The initial period of the license ranges from March 1-June 30, at which time it can be renewed for a standard fee.